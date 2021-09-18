WWE 205 Live Results: Stellar Main event; Women's division builds momentum

This week's episode of WWE 205 Live featured a thrilling main event as Trey Baxter collided with Andre Chase. Chase was looking to shrug off his losing streak while Baxter looked to carry on his momentum from last week's win.

Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz battled each other as both stars aimed to pick up their second win on 205 Live. The episode also featured the in-ring debut of Malik Blade, who went up against Boa, who has been on a roll lately.

Valentina Feroz vs. Amari Miller on 205 Live

The match kicked off with Feroz and Miller locking up, with the former securing the advantage early on and focusing on the latter's left arm. Miller escaped with knee strikes for a brief period to put Feroz into a submission of her own.

She kept the offense going with a stiff kick for a near fall and later missed a standing elbow drop, which led to the Brazilian star's escape. Feroz followed it up with multiple arms drags to take control. Miller managed to find a way out and delivered a spinebuster. Her pin attempt was countered into the armbar, which forced her to tap out, leading to the young Brazilian's win.

Result: Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller via submission on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Malik Blade vs. Boa

Boa dominated initially with some ferocious strikes before Blade displayed his athleticism with a pair of arm-drags and a dropkick, forcing his opponent to head outside. Boa, however, found an opening as Blade tried to get him back in and followed it up with multiple knee strikes to take control of the match.

Blade fought his way into the match, even executing a diving crossbody for a near fall, but his opponent quickly recovered to deliver a stiff knee followed by the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Result: Boa defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Trey Baxter vs. Andre Chase on 205 Live

The two superstars from the NXT Breakout star tournament displayed their skills as Chase went for multiple submission attempts, while Baxter used his quickness to get away from him. The exciting opening sequence was brought down to a halt when Chase delivered a cheap shot.

He took control of the match with quick strikes and threw Baxter onto the ropes with a suplex. He backed Baxter into a corner and delivered multiple chops before missing one, offering a brief opening to his opponent but quickly regaining control with a belly-to-back suplex.

Chase put pressure on Baxter's torso in an attempt to force him to submit, but the latter channeled the live crowd's energy to break out of the hold and then deliver a reverse sling blade. He executed a Lionsault and went for a high-risk maneuver, which allowed Chase to come back into the contest.

Chase put Baxter into the Half Boston Crab, transitioning into an STF, but the latter reached the bottom rope to break the hold. The action went up a notch as the two were involved in an incredible sequence where Baxter reversed the Tiger Driver and hit a flying knee, followed by a suicide dive. However, he couldn't keep up the momentum as Chase successfully delivered his finisher for a near fall.

In the closing moments of the match, both were on the top rope, but Baxter managed to slide down and drop Chase, face-first, into the turnbuckle. He followed it up with the double stomp off the Springboard 450 for the win.

Result: Trey Baxter defeated Andre Chase via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

