WWE 205 Live Results: Joe Gacy in action, Several NXT stars return

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live saw the return of several NXT stars such as Ikemen Jiro and Xyon Quinn to the purple brand. The reigning North American Champion Carmelo Hayes also made an appearance on the show while Joe Gacy competed in the main event against Quinn.

Ikemen Jiro w/Kushida vs Trick Williams w/Carmelo Hayes on 205 Live

Williams showcased his quickness to floor Jiro early on, but the latter was quick to recover and return the favor. Williams put Jiro in a three-quarter Nelson for a while before Jiro countered it into an armbar. The former fought it off and put Jiro down with a Dropkick.

Jiro powered his way out of a straight jacket from Williams and unloaded a series of jacket punches on him, followed by a springboard moonsault. Williams sidestepped to avoid Jiro's running attack and landed a running neck breaker to pick up the win.

Result: Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro via Pinfall

Grade: B+

Erica Yan vs Lash Legend on 205 Live

Yan gained the upper hand by putting Lash in a headlock before Lash landed a knee to her midsection. Lash continued the attack with multiple kicks followed by a splash in the corner and a standing elbow drop.

Lash put Yan in a headlock, which the latter countered with a jawbreaker. Following a series of running attacks and a crossbody, Yan was able to get her opponent off of her feet. She went for a top rope maneuver, but it backfired as Lash caught her and locked in a modified version of the Torture Rack for the win.

Result: Lash Legend defeated Erica Yan via Submission

Grade: C+

Xyon Quinn vs Joe Gacy on 205 Live

The two superstars kicked off the contest with a collar and elbow tie-up, and Quinn took early control of the match. He unloaded elbow strikes on Gacy's midsection followed by a suplex for a two count.

Gacy delivered a back elbow followed by a back suplex to gain the upper hand. He followed with a series of stiff punches and went for a suplex, but Quinn countered and put him into a Fireman's Carry position. However, Gacy was quick to escape and regained control, landing a DDT for a two count.

Quinn absorbed a lot of punishment from Gacy before unloading a flurry of offense. But an interference from Harland helped Gacy hit the Handspring Lariat for the win.

Result: Joe Gacy defeated Xyon Quinn via Pinfall

Grade: B

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Jacob Terrell