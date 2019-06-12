WWE 205 Live Results (June 11, 2019): Main roster star debuts on 205 Live, #1 Contenders match ends in controversial fashion

We finally find out who faces Tony Nese at WWE Stomping Grounds

With only a few weeks left until WWE Stomping Grounds, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick decided to get to business. He accepted the criticism that he'd been preoccupied with the 24/7 Championship. Tonight, we'll finally find out who will challenge Tony Nese for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, Oney Lorcan, and Drew Gulak would face off in a Fatal-4-Way to determine the new #1 contender. All four men have been extremely impressive as of late, picking up some huge wins and proving that they deserve an opportunity at the champ. In order to avoid more criticism, Maverick decided to make this match instead of picking one man over the other three.

However, we started off tonight's show with a huge surprise from Drake Maverick. Triple Crown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable made his official 205 Live debut against Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs Chad Gable

Gallagher brought Gable to the ground early, locking the former tag team champion in a modified reverse figure-four. Gable broke away and brought Gallagher down with an arm drag. Gallagher escaped a headlock via handstand.

Gable overpowered Gallagher, but the British Brawler was able to avoid two pinfalls. Both men traded monkey flip attempts, and once they got back to their feet, Gable countered a right hand with an arm drag into a hammerlock.

Gable attempted a sunset flip but Gallagher held onto the ropes. A shoulder block took Gallagher down. Coming back across the ring, Gable was tossed on his back with a headscissors takedown. Outside the ring, Gable was launched into the steel steps. Gallagher rolled back in for the count out victory, but Gable broke the count by nine.

Gallagher kept up the punishment with some joint manipulation, working over Gable's wrists. An extremely long stalling suplex by the Gentleman nearly gave him the victory. Gallagher launched Gable into the turnbuckle pads, now targeting the back with a leaping knee to the lower spine.

Gable managed to counter an attack from Gallagher, bringing him down with a dragon suplex. A beautiful bridge almost awarded him his first victory on 205 Live. The Ankle Lock was countered into an armbar from Gallagher. Gable was able to turn it into a Tiger Driver, rolling forward for a pinfall. Gallagher broke out again.

The Gentleman took back over, launching Gable face first into the second turnbuckle, followed by a Stun Gun on the ropes and a vicious lariat. Gable went outside to recover, where he launched a chasing Gallagher with a release German suplex after a suicide dive attempt.

Gable rolled inside, where he would secure the victory via countout.

Results: Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher via countout.

Backstage, Mike & Maria Kanellis chased down Maverick, furious at a new face taking their spotlight. Maverick said that he wasn't going to give them anything because all Mike has done since joining 205 Live is complain. He also noticed their recent tweets about their contract status and wasn't about to give them special treatment because they might leave.

