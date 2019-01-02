WWE 205 Live Results (September 24th, 2019): 1-2 reunites, Angel Garza returns to NXT

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 25 Sep 2019, 08:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT continues to invade 205 Live

Drew Gulak kicked off the show by sending a message to the Man of the Hour, Lio Rush. On the first live NXT, Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. Gulak claimed that tonight, he would, alongside Tony Nese, make an example out of Lorcan and his long-time tag team partner Danny Burch. The Champion demanded that his new challenger take a close look at the main event tonight, as it's going to be a preview of what will happen to him in the future.

The Singh Brothers were seen on their Bollywood Productions set getting ready to watch the opening bout on 205 Live. Humberto Carrillo, the Purple Brand's handsome high-flyer, would do battle with his cousin, NXT Breakout Star Angel Garza. The Singhs claimed that, unlike Carrillo and Garza, nothing could drive them apart.

Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza

Garza escaped a tie-up, rolling outside to taunt some fans. Back inside, he brought Carrillo to the mat with a headlock takedown, leaving him struggling on the mat. Carrillo attempted to break out several times, but Garza seemingly had all of his counters memorized. Moving from a headlock to a crossface then to a leglock, Garza had Carrillo's number.

Carrillo eventually made it back to his feet. Garza and Carrillo flew around the ring, attempting to outmaneuver each other. A springboard hurricanrana from Garza saw Carrillo land on his feet. The cousins traded arm drags, leading to a spot where Garza offered his hand out of respect. Carrillo kicked it away, leading to a striking combination. A backhand and spinning back kick stunned Garza, but he escaped the onslaught and tore off his tights, revealing a flashy pair of trunks below.

Garza sent Carrillo over to the apron and knocked him off with a dropkick to the jaw. Following that, a moonsault from the ring post to the outside, laying out Carrillo. Back inside, Carrillo kicked out at two. Carrillo was dumped outside, and as he rolled back in was met by a string right hand across the jaw, leaving him dazed in the corner.

Carrillo attempted a monkey flip but was placed on the ropes by Garza, setting up his cousin for a double leg draped dropkick to the knees. Carrillo fought out of another submission maneuver and bounced off the ropes for a springboard back elbow. Garza, though, easily predicted this, connecting with a standing dropkick to the back of the neck.

Advertisement

In the middle of the ring, Carrillo was trapped in a camel clutch. However, he made it to his feet, slinging Garza on his back with an arm drag. He fought off Garza with a back elbow in the corner and followed through with a rolling dropkick. The handspring deadlift arm drag sent Garza across the ring and Carrillo fell across his midsection with a handstand moonsault. Garza kicked out and was dumped outside where he was met by a corkscrew plancha from Carrillo.

A missile dropkick wasn't enough to pin Garza, and as Carrillo went up top for a moonsault, Garza dropped him down in a tree of woe following up with a running dropkick to the chest. Pulled out of the corner, another dropkick to the head, set up a near fall. On the apron, Carrillo rocked Garza with an enzuiguri and went up top, crashing down on Garza with a back elbow. Garza kicked out and was dragged to the corner.

Carrillo attempted the moonsault again. Garza put his knees up, but Carrillo predicted this, landing on his feet and trapping Garza in a submission hold. Garza escaped, locking in the same maneuver, but broke it after only a few seconds. Both men then bounced off the ropes for a pair of crossbodies, crashing into each other. Garza made it to his feet first and dropped onto Carrillo with a springboard moonsault.

Carrillo escaped and avoided a shoulder tackle in the corner, sending Garza into the ring post. The Aztec Press finally put him away.

Results: Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza via pinfall.

1 / 2 NEXT