WWE 24/7 title changes hands on RAW after R-Truth is demolished by Brock Lesnar

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

R-Truth lost the 24/7 Championship because of Brock Lesnar

On WWE RAW this week, R-Truth found himself on the wrong side of Brock Lesnar, and this cost him the title that has practically become a part of his identity over the course of the last year.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were in the ring delivering a promo on the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble when R-Truth came out to declare that he was entering the Royal Rumble and threatened Paul Heyman. However, when he learned that Heyman was not going to be a part of the match, he decided that he was not going to be a part of the match after all, while Lesnar laughed at his antics.

It should always be remembered that The Beast is unstable and dangerous, and this was a lesson that Truth learned the hard way. He was taken down with a sudden clothesline by Lesnar, who then went on to hit him with an F-5. He picked up the WWE 24/7 title as if he was considering pinning R-Truth for it, but then he changed his mind and dropped it on him and left.

When R-Truth was making his way to the back with the help of the referees, he was then assaulted by Mojo Rawley, who took advantage and got the pin to become the new 24/7 Champion.