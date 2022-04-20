WWE 2K22 update today: 1.09 patch notes

WWE 2K22 was released a few weeks ago to a positive reaction. However, as is the case with the annual WWE games, it came with its share of bugs and glitches. The updates since launch have fixed most of them, and the upcoming ones will continue to do so.

WWE 2K22 was released in March 2022 with Rey Mysterio as the face of the franchise.

In a recent release, WWE 2K dropped the biggest update in the game's lifespan when they released Update 1.09. The upgrade was expected to be a minor one, but players were surprised to see quite a few changes being announced.

The mega update means its download size is significant, totalling 4.11 GB on PS5 and 7.18 GB on Xbox Series X|S. There are quite a few notable things in the release notes, allowing for a more immersive experience while playing with one's favorite WWE Superstars and managers.

So what are the WWE 2K22 1.09 update patch. Let us check them out in this article.

WWE 2K22 1.09 update patch notes

The 1.09 update for WWE 2K22 has addressed nine separate avenues. WWE fans will appreciate the polished nature of the game and will be eager to wrestle with their favorite WWE Superstars.

Here are the complete patch notes for WWE 2K22's 1.09 update:

1) GENERAL

Full NXT 2.0 Arena and supporting broadcast packages are in-game

Added game-wide options for graphics settings on PC (Extras/Graphics Options)

2) GAMEPLAY

Polished hundreds of Superstar interactions to improve alignment, registration, and impact

Addressed reported concerns of players losing functionality when interacting with objects at ringside

Added support for reversals for several moves

Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck backstage

Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck on the chamber in an Elimination Chamber match

Updated movesets for various Superstars

Improved referee pathing and behaviors

Improved alignment on various dives and springboards

Adjusted stun duration during matches

Adjusted the damage on several moves that were failing to deal damage

Added various moves to Signature and Finisher move categories

Increased attack speed for chair and stop sign weapons

AI uses more positional variety in the corner, such as Top Rope Stunned

Improved logic for AI to execute contextual Finishers such as Catching, 1v2, and Announce Table Finishers

General Tag Team AI improvements including less frequent pin breaks and more frequent pin defense

AI will now utilize the Ladder Bridge outside of Ladder Matches

Improved AI strategy for countering Running attacks

Improved AI strategy for stunning opponents

Improved AI logic during certain run-in sequences

Improved AI pathing and attack selection when in a crowded ring

3) MyGM

Tag team titles are now supported for Normal and Hard difficulty

The match card size for Normal and Hard difficulty has been expanded

Improved AI

4) ONLINE

Entrances can now be enabled in online lobbies

Improved performance when joining or leaving lobbies

Improved performance in downloading items from Community Creations

Added DLC Superstar hashtag search options in Community Creations

Various improvements to online gameplay experience

Improved performance when previewing content in Community Creations

5) CHARACTER

Improved skin and eyes for various Superstars

Updated character likenesses for various Superstars

Improved CAS part combinations

General hair updates and improvements

6) CREATE

Improved performance and stability within all create modes

Data cleanup throughout all create modes

Improved compatibility between many custom arena stage parts

Improved camera angles in Create an Arena and Create a Superstar

Improved graphical fidelity of custom championships

Updated template data for arena templates

Added information for elements of Create a Moveset moves

Added the “Facing Ringside” category in “Top Rope Taunts”

Improved compatibility between hundreds of different CAS parts

Improved functionality of hair dye color tool

Improved ability for players to apply images to CAS parts

Improved randomization consistency on superstars with fixed masks

Added multiple correct crowd signs for various Superstars

Improved consistency of unlocking purchased CAS parts

Improved consistency of thumbnails throughout Create A Superstar

Addressed reported concerns with swapping partners in a tag team match

7) AUDIO

Improved SFX and music performance on entrances, including reported concerns related to the “Fiendish” CAE entrance

Improved the sound design on some moves

Updated outdated references in commentary

Added updated commentary references to reflect recent real world changes

Improved commentary for non high risk moves

Improved consistency of commentary calling Superstars’ moves properly

Added more sounds to championship belt intro wipes

Added more RA calls for various championships

Cleaned up the music list for Create modes

8) UNIVERSE

Improved stability throughout Universe

Universe data cleanup and updates

Improved Superstar naming consistency

Improved UI flows and visuals

Updated custom portrait formatting

Normalized store credit earnings with gameplay

Improved MITB cash-in save data performance

Added the ability to disable run-ins after editing a match

Added custom championship names to division screen

Improved Superstar portrait compatibility on eight-player matches

Improved consistency of Superstar run-ins in storylines

Adjusted custom arena match rules to more closely match those in gameplay

Superstars are now correctly assigned to their respective brands

9) MyFACTION

Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges

Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars

Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone card

It remains to be seen what other updates will be in store for the WWE 2K22 game in the near future.

