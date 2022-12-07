WWE 2K22: What are the new locker codes for December?

WWE 2K22 is celebrating the end of the year with some new locker codes. They have been extremely generous with giving fans plenty of them over the last twelve months. This one is one of their best giveaways yet.

The makers have given five new locker codes for fans and gamers to use. These allow them to open rewards like Cards, Series Packs, and Plates. The characters unlocked through these can be used in the MyFaction mode, allowing you to build your ultimate four-superstar dream team.

Naturally, if you play the game, you will want to know what the new codes are to redeem some of the best characters available. Read on to find out the codes on offer and what rewards they unlock.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames ‍ Check out the 10-episode series NOW on the WWEGames YouTube Channel to see who comes out on top! @PhoenixNitro @SimplyBetterAM @itsbrandonde



: youtube.com/playlist?list=… It’s time to settle in and get comfy! 🛋️ @WeAreVYBE is turning up the heat in MyGM!Check out the 10-episode series NOW on the WWEGames YouTube Channel to see who comes out on top! #WWE2K22 It’s time to settle in and get comfy! 🛋️ @WeAreVYBE is turning up the heat in MyGM! 👨‍💼💰📈 Check out the 10-episode series NOW on the WWEGames YouTube Channel to see who comes out on top! #WWE2K22 @PhoenixNitro @SimplyBetterAM @itsbrandonde👀: youtube.com/playlist?list=… https://t.co/sOCLEpgfTS

The following is a list of the new locker codes WWE 2K22 is giving for the month of December and what rewards they give players.

NOFLYZONE – Players get a 65-rated Drew Gulak Emerald Card. This card is one of the best early-game ones available, so if you are new to the game, don't miss out. HELLINACELL – Players get a Superstar Series pack of 2 and also a Silver Fighting Spirit Side-plate. WWWHIAC2022 – Players get a Signature Series pack. It contains a set of premium cards. YOUCOMPLETEDGM – Players get the Triple H Emerald Managers card. WWESUPERCARDS8 – Players get Emerald Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks and a Gold Card for Randy Orton.

How to redeem the new WWE 2K22 locker codes?

The year-end locker codes WWE 2K22 has given us are easily some of the best ones of the last twelve months. We love the NOFLYZONE and the WWEHIAC2022 codes, simply because of the high-end WWE Superstar cards on offer.

Naturally, we suggest that you don't waste any time redeeming these codes. If you are new to this business and don't know how to do so, we have got you covered. Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes in your WWE 2K22 game:

Start the game. Go to the MyFaction menu. Choose the ‘Locker Codes’ option. Type a code into the box. Redeem it.

Once you do it, the rewards should be in your collection. So what are you waiting for? Go redeem these codes already and have fun for the entire month!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes