WWE: 3 male Superstars who had a memorable 2019

Brock Lesnar had a fantastic year.

At the end of every year, WWE Superstars look back upon all that they have accomplished. Some will be pleased with what they have achieved, whereas others may want nothing more than to forget about the past year and move on. 2020 will definitely mark a fresh beginning for WWE's loaded roster.

Needless to say, 2019 was a historic year for WWE. Fans were given exactly what they wanted and there's not much for people to get upset about. This year, we saw the women grab the spotlight once again. They excelled under the bright lights and even out-shined their counterparts on some occasions. The women closed out WrestleMania and Survivor Series for the first time, they also had the honor of competing in front of a Saudi Arabian crowd and they put on above-par matches on a regular basis.

As all women were involved in taking the Women's Revolution to great heights, this list will not take women into account. However, there were a few women that stood out head and shoulders above the rest and I would love to acknowledge their efforts. They were:

Becky Lynch

Shayna Bazler

Charlotte Flair

Bayley

Rhea Ripley

Moreover, this list will only focus on full-time stars. Hence, names like Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon and The Undertaker will be kept out of the list.

Having said that, let's take a look at 3 male Superstars that had a memorable year

#3 Seth Rollins

2019 was the year of Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins' fall from grace may have taken away the attractiveness of his once-heroic personality, but it still doesn't undermine all that he has accomplished over the past year. Mr. Monday Night Rollins was overwhelmingly popular at the outset of the year. The WWE Universe was firmly behind him and he was steadily gaining momentum.

In January, Rollins outlasted 29 other stars to emerge as the winner of the Royal Rumble, instantly booking his ticket to WrestleMania. At WrestleMania, Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion and with that victory, he earned the moniker 'The Beast Slayer'. Rollins would eventually lose the title back to Lesnar at Extreme Rules, but The Beast Slayer would earn another opportunity at said Beast. This time they would square off in the main-event of SummerSlam. Rollins went to hell and back, fought bravely to the end and put on an outstanding performance to regain his Universal Championship.

Even though Rollins' rivalry with The Fiend put a blemish on his impressive resume, it was the catalyst for a heel turn. After losing the Universal Championship to The Fiend, the WWE Universe started to turn on Rollins. Post Survivor Series, the heat grew so strong that WWE had no choice but to turn Rollins heel. The former Universal Champion formed a stable alongside AOP and together the trio is running roughshod over the RAW roster.

