WWE: 5 Biggest comebacks of 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Bray Wyatt and several others have made quite the comeback this year.

Comebacks are a very complicated thing to do in pro wrestling and the results will vary depending on exactly how the plan is executed. For example, WWE Creative could have all the ideas in the world for a particular Superstar's return, but if it doesn't resonate with the audience, it's all meaningless.

On the other hand, a comeback can also take the WWE Universe by surprise and enthrall everyone with an engaging future storyline. A well booked comeback can also be a way to build a Superstar back up from the doldrums of the midcard into a main event contender at the very top of the card.

With that stated and another year of magnificent comebacks behind us, here are the five biggest comebacks of 2019. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure tell us what you thought was the biggest comeback of the year.

#5 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin couldn't just wait to be king.

What a year for Baron Corbin! King Corbin has run the gauntlet this year and while he has come up short on occasion, he has also won when it counted the most. In fact, between retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, winning the King of The Ring in the fall, and defeating Roman Reigns on two separate occasions, Corbin is a man on fire.

Corbin had virtually nothing going for him at the beginning of the year and was still getting heel heat for his failed run as general manager of Monday Night RAW. Fortunately for Corbin, after all that, he was seemingly fast tracked to several high profile spots and has made the most of each of them.

In the end, if Corbin was a before and after photo, he would definitely show great gains made over the course of one calendar year. The before & after would also show a Superstar with limitless potential heading into 2020 and beyond. Whether WWE and Corbin fully capitalize on that potential remains to be seen, but the momentum is definitely there for him to do something big.

