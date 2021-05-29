5 biggest mistakes WWE has made so far in 2021

2021 is almost halfway over as May approaches its final day, and it has been an average year for WWE. There have been five pay-per-views so far, and the sixth show, Hell in a Cell will be on June 20 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Except for WrestleMania 37, all of these events were held without a live audience in attendance. Instead, WWE used the ThunderDome to replicate the experience for the rest of these pay-per-view events.

Fans have been treated to quite a few memorable matches, surprises, and moments in 2021. The main event of WrestleMania 37, Christian's one-night return in the Royal Rumble match, and Bobby Lashley's first WWE Championship victory are some of the incredible moments fans have witnessed this year.

However, there have been some instances where the fans were underwhelmed and disappointed. Most of these missteps could have been avoided. This slideshow will explore five of the biggest mistakes WWE has made thus far in 2021.

#5 WWE has continued many programs past their expiration date

Big E and Apollo Crews fought countless times this year.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the brand split is that the two brands have relatively thin rosters. But WWE management can overcome this issue by pushing new stars rather than forcefully extending feuds to the point fans lose interest.

Apollo Crews' program with Big E over the Intercontinental Championship lasted five months. The two NXT graduates respected each other initially, but over time, Crews' admiration turned into disdain. His heel turn breathed life into a lackluster feud, which continued long after it should have ended.

WWE booked this match for WrestleMania as a Nigerian Drum Fight. However, many fans had lost interest in the rivalry as the two fierce rivals had fought multiple times in the past three months, most notably at the Fastlane event. Big E and Crews could have been involved in a multi-man match at WrestleMania instead, but that bout never happened. As a result, their singles match was lackluster.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Cesaro had a great match at WrestleMania. The Swiss Cyborg's victory at the event should have marked the end of the program, but the creative staff reignited the rivalry at WrestleMania Backlash when Rollins attacked a weakened Cesaro.

WWE could have continued the Swiss Superman's feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship, but it chose to restart a tired feud instead. This repetitive booking has hindered both RAW and SmackDown throughout the year on a consistent basis.

