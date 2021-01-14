WWE: Top 5 unanswered questions heading into WrestleMania 37

Questions deserve answers, and for WWE fans, there are already so many critical ones when it comes WrestleMania 37. The road to The Showcase of the Immortals is filled with questions and uncertainties. The challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only add to the fans' curiosity.

The road to WrestleMania is usually WWE's boom period, so the company might be hoping to boost its ratings in the next few months. As a result, fans are already seeing some compelling storylines every week on WWE programming. From Randy Orton's feud with The Fiend to Roman Reigns' run on WWE Smackdown, WWE is already stepping up its game.

The Road to WrestleMania 37 will officially start at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. So it's time to take a look at the top five unanswered questions many WWE fans are curious about right now.

#5. Will WWE feature more cinematic matches?

Will WWE try out more cinematic matches at this year's WrestleMania?

While WWE adding cinematic matches to the WrestleMania 36 card was a fascinating surprise, the practice has become the subject of intense debate in recent months. Some fans believe that cinematic matches are ruining professional wrestling, so they should be abandoned.

But other fans enjoy how these matches transport the viewer to another universe. At the very least, they offer new possibilities, as each cinematic match has featured a distinct presentation. For example, the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 delivered some of the best storytelling in WWE history.

That bout, and "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton proved that cinematic matches could be enjoyable. But some of the company's cinematic matches have been widely criticized. At this point, it's unclear whether WWE will choose to utilize more cinematic presentations as WrestleMania 37 nears. Likewise, these matches remain quite divisive among WWE fans.