5 questions that must be answered on WWE SmackDown after Hell in a Cell

WWE seems to have a habit of leaving fans with more questions than answers, and that includes this past Sunday night following Hell in a Cell. While WWE answered a few questions on RAW, there are even more that need answering over on SmackDown.

Keep in mind that these are crucial questions that could change the landscape of Friday Night SmackDown. The Blue brand is also handling a few big money feuds at the moment, which makes one wonder what is next for all those Superstars involved.

With many questions still left unanswered, here are five that are hopefully resolved by the time Friday Night SmackDown concludes. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what questions you want answered.

#5. What does WWE have planned for the midcard of Friday Night SmackDown

Why did WWE leave so many SmackDown Superstars off of the show?

WWE did a lot of great storytelling at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but there were many Superstars on both brands that were left out. Not only did this leave a bit of a hole in the midcard for both brands, it also left Friday Night SmackDown with a lot of work to do once Friday night comes around.

Keep in mind that WWE has a lot of options with their midcard right now, including the Mysterio family versus Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn's next challenger and the women's division, which should all have the potential to go in a variety of directions in the coming weeks.

I may not be “the people’s champion”, but I will always be champion of the people. pic.twitter.com/Y3YROB2IO3 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 22, 2020

In the end, Friday Night SmackDown has a stacked midcard and fans should probably expect them to utilize that to the fullest. In fact, between Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, The Street Profits and a pretty good women's division, there are a lot of possibilities here.