WWE: 5 NXT Superstars who could join the main roster in 2023

WWE will undoubtedly look to promote some of its NXT Superstars in 2023, possibly as early as the Royal Rumble at the end of January. The nice thing about this process is that the main roster will always have access to a steady stream of young stars, offering new talent and matches for the fans to enjoy.

Additionally, given the close friendship between Shawn Michaels and Triple H, fans can be more assured than they have been in the past that promoted talent will be booked as well on the main roster as they were on NXT.

Some talents, such as Bayley and Shayna Baszler, had initially missed the mark when they moved up, but hopefully, with a revamped booking team in place, this will soon be a thing of the past.

Below are five NXT stars fans will likely see debut on the main roster. Only time will tell if WWE creative has additional or different plans than those listed below.

#1. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the current NXT World Champion

Bron Breakker will likely be at the top of the list to move to the WWE's main roster in 2023. He is currently the NXT Champion, so they will obviously need to get the title off of him before they move him up. That said, it will be interesting to see who will be built as the challenger to defeat him, as that person will have to be one of the main faces of the brand moving forward.

It will also be interesting to see if WWE's main roster creative decides to rename Breakker to include the Steiner name, playing into his rich family legacy. The name "Steiner" may not mean much to younger fans, but it would definitely pique the interest of those that remember his father, Rick, and his uncle Scott Steiner.

#2. Grayson Waller would be a good fit for WWE SmackDown

On the heel side, Grayson Waller could be moving to the main roster this year. The only caution the creative team should have would be to show placement. Ideally, he would be a better fit for SmackDown over RAW since the red brand currently has the Miz, and there have been some comparisons made between the two.

During his recent appearance on the After the Bell podcast, Waller said he was more than happy to be compared to The Miz. But having two similar gimmicks on the same brand might be a bad thing, as one could overshadow the other.

So putting Waller on the blue brand could be the best thing to do, as the young talent will get the complete spotlight on him.

#3. Zoey Stark

Will Zoey Stark move to the main roster in 2023?

WWE will be looking for challengers for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Zoey Stark has been a mainstay on NXT for the better part of 2022 after an extended absence due to an injury.

During that time, she has proven to be an effective babyface. With her skill set, she would be a valuable addition to either brand in either role. She would also be effective in a tag team, though WWE doesn't seem to place a lot of emphasis on the women's tag team division.

#4. Alba Fyre

As Kay Lee Ray, Alba Fyre was the dominant women's champion in NXT UK. While her revamped character hasn't really taken off since joining the U.S. roster, she is someone that could flourish on the main roster if booked properly.

Time will tell the direction the WWE creative team will take on RAW and SmackDown in 2023, but some fans might see her look as similar to Becky Lynch's, and a feud between the two - with The Man as the babyface and Fyre as the heel - could be interesting. She could also play either role on SmackDown, but it would seem logical for her to go to RAW upon her promotion.

#5. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is one of the brightest stars in NXT

Shawn Michaels has touted Carmelo Hayes as one of his top stars in NXT. While he may hate to lose him, it is likely that if Triple H is looking for new contenders for either the Intercontinental or United States Championships, Hayes would probably be at the top of that list.

Similar to his role in NXT, he would be cast best as a brash, cocky heel. The question is whether or not they will also promote his sidekick, Trick Williams, as well. Williams is a good supporting player but could use some more seasoning in the ring.

One thing to watch out for. This wouldn't be ideal, but fans shouldn't be surprised if the WWE creative team aligns Hayes with the Hit Row faction and turns the group heel.

Forming a tag team with Ashante Adonis, with Top Dolla as the bodyguard and B Fab as the manager could be interesting and would breathe life into the group. But the best value for Hayes would be to be booked as he is now on NXT.

Which NXT Superstar do you think will debut on the main roster this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

