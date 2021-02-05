WWE: 5 possible dream matches for WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is on the way, and there is potential for some stellar dream matches to take place at the PPV. There's something special about dream matches in WWE. Maybe it has to do with the fact that they don't happen every week, or just the personalities that the company is able to bring together, but it is truly magical. Furthermore, most of them are moments that later go on to be enshrined in pro wrestling history.

From John Cena versus AJ Styles, to Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey versus Charlotte Flair, dream matches are just that; A dream come to life inside the squared circle that stops time in its tracks. When they happen at an event like WrestleMania, however, they take on a heightened importance.

With that being said and the road to WrestleMania still not clear, here are five possible dream match for WrestleMania 37. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to let us know what dream match you hope will happen at the event.

#5 WrestleMania dream match - Drew McIntyre versus Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title

WWE doing Drew McIntyre versus Jinder Mahal could be best for business!

WWE just has beautiful knack for creating storylines that blur the lines between fantasy and reality, which is why Drew McIntyre versus Jinder Mahal seems so tantalizing. In fact, between them both being a part of the 3MB faction, and having a championship run a few years afterwards, there are a lot of questions to answer.

The reactions of the crowd when @JinderMahal won the WWE Championship are a work of art 😂😍#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Il8gQGotF2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 21, 2020

For example, who had the better run as WWE Champion? And who had the better career after 3MB split up? While some of those questions might sound like white noise, it would be a high profile match from both men. WWE could even find ways to get personal with it, if they dig deep enough.

In the end, the best storylines are always the ones where you pull from people's personal lives, and that is exactly what they can do here. Whether they ultimately choose to do it or not remains to be seen, but it would be a nice landing spot for McIntyre after almost a year as champion.