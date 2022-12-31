WWE: 5 potential directions for John Cena in 2023

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena make his blockbuster return to the blue brand. The Cenation Leader joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

The high-profile match lived up to fans' expectations as WWE closed out 2022 on a high note. While the match kept going back and forth, it was the babyfaces who managed to pick up a massive victory over The Bloodline duo.

In the end, John Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Roman Reigns. Following that, Kevin Owens delivered a devastating stunner to The Honorary Uce before pinning him to pick up the win.

Overall, The Cenation Leader had a good showing in the match. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for him. The following list will look at five possible directions for Cena in 2023.

#5. John Cena could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE Rent Free Spots @WWERentFree Royal Rumble 2008, John Cena returns from a torn pectoral muscle. Royal Rumble 2008, John Cena returns from a torn pectoral muscle. https://t.co/zpm4bZ5MF2

After an impressive performance last night on the blue brand, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of all WWE fans is will John Cena make an appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

While several high-profile names are rumored to make their return as surprise royal rumble entries, adding Cena to that list would not be a bad idea. His inclusion would certainly add star power to the event.

The former WWE Champion has won the rumble match twice in his entire career. While another Rumble victory seems distant, WWE could go on to tease a WrestleMania match for Big Match John before his elimination.

#4. Cena takes on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion



he still needs the intercontinental championship John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion he still needs the intercontinental championship https://t.co/EG8s8aSPMM

As reported earlier, WWE is planning a mouthwatering dream match between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER for WrestleMania 39. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet.

If WWE decides to pull the plug on the aforementioned match, GUNTHER facing John Cena could be on the cards. For those unaware, The Cenation Leader has never won an Intercontinental Championship in his decorated career.

This gives WWE a readymade storyline for Cena's injection into the Intercontinental Championship fixture. Cena could lock horns with The Ring General in his quest to win the elusive mid-card title.

#3. John Cena vs. Randy Orton one last time

John Cena and Randy Orton share quite a bit of history between them. Their fierce and personal rivalry has to be one of the best in the company's history. The duo have had several wars against each other in their careers.

Given both Orton and Cena are in the latter stages of their careers, there is only so much left in them before they hang their boots for good. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea to book the duo in for a money-feud, reigniting their rivalry one last time.

The creative team could use their history to weave an exciting storyline leading to a final battle between the duo. The Viper taking on The Cenation Leader one last time would undoubtedly prove to be the best for the business by drawing a lot of eyeballs.

#2. Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect takes on Logan Paul

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Cena vs. Logan Paul is planned for Wrestlemania 39 Cena vs. Logan Paul is planned for Wrestlemania 39 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Aq2TwI94kj

WWE is reportedly planning a huge match between Logan Paul and The Cenation Leader for The Show of Shows next year. However, it has not been locked yet.

While Austin Theory's name has also been making the rounds as a potential WrestleMania opponent for Cena, The Maverick is currently looking ahead in the race. Logan Paul's stock sky-rocketed after his impressive outing at Crown Jewel.

The YouTube sensation impressed both WWE fans and critics alike in his match against Roman Reigns at the event. Hence, a dream match against Cena seems well deserved.

#1. John Cena becomes a record 17-time World Champion

LADbible @ladbible



16-time World Champion

Hollywood Movie Star

Meme Man

Most Make-A-Wish wishes granted ever



The bloke is just an all-around top guy, isn't he?



If you see him, be sure to wish him a Happy Birthday! Happy 44th Birthday to John Cena16-time World ChampionHollywood Movie StarMeme ManMost Make-A-Wish wishes granted everThe bloke is just an all-around top guy, isn't he?If you see him, be sure to wish him a Happy Birthday! Happy 44th Birthday to John Cena 🎂💪 16-time World Champion💪 Hollywood Movie Star💪 Meme Man💪 Most Make-A-Wish wishes granted everThe bloke is just an all-around top guy, isn't he?If you see him, be sure to wish him a Happy Birthday! https://t.co/mSDOPgTaNF

John Cena has had several accolades under his belt and is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. As you may know, Cena is a 16-time World Champion and is currently tied with Ric Flair for the highest number of reigns.

However, this could change if WWE decides to reward Big Match John for his dedication and sincerity towards the company. The Cenarion Leader was instrumental in WWE's success in the 'PG Era' and arguably deserves to break Flair's record.

WWE could award him with a short title reign, only for him to put over an up-and-coming superstar. Cena winning the WWE Championship would certainly help the company draw huge numbers at the box office.

Should John Cena enter the Men's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

