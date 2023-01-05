WWE: 5 potential directions for The Bloodline in 2023 

In a short span of time, The Bloodline has arguably become one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE. The group, led by the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has been one of the best things about the company in 2022.

From adding Solo Sikoa to the group to acquiring some major titles under their possession, the faction made big strides last year. Apart from that, they also found success against some high-profile names in the company, be it RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, or The Brawling Brutes.

Overall, it wouldn't be wrong to say that 2022 was the year of The Bloodline. With the year in the rearview mirror now, the faction will hope for another strong showing in 2023. But will that happen? Only time will tell.

For now, let's take a look at five potential directions for the group in 2023.

#5. Ava Raine joins The Bloodline

Ever since The Rock's daughter Ava Raine made her NXT debut, fans have been speculating about her potential inclusion in The Bloodline. While Ava is currently a part of The Schism on the NXT brand, she seems destined to be a part of Roman Reigns' faction.

Given The Bloodline doesn't have a female Superstar in their ranks, Ava's inclusion in the faction would not be a bad idea. The creative team could have Raine make her main roster debut in 2023 to join the faction. Her inclusion could also open the doors to The Rock's injection into the storyline.

#4. Sami Zayn turns on the faction, sides with his former friend

While there was speculation about Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline to side with Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames, that didn't happen. However, The Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to the faction by helping them secure a major win at the event.

The doors of a potential Sami-Ko reunion haven't closed yet. The PrizeFighter is currently involved in a feud against the faction and looks likely to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Given Roman Reigns is rumored to be dropping one of his Championships before WrestleMania, it would be pretty shocking to see Sami turn his back on The Head of the Table to side with Owens, costing him the title at the event.

#3. Acquiring the Intercontinental and the United States Championships

One of the main objectives of The Bloodline in 2022 was to acquire all the major titles of both brands. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal Champion while The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the Tag Team Championships.

However, the United States and the Intercontinental Championships are still out of their reach. If WWE decides to have The Bloodline continue on a dominant path, they could have Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn chase the IC and US Championship.

Acquiring all the major titles would arguably establish The Bloodline as the most dominant WWE faction of all time.

#2. Roman Reigns kicks Sami Zayn out of the faction

The final SmackDown saw Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline succumb to a loss at the hands of Kevin Owens and John Cena in a tag match. With that, WWE has arguably planted the seeds of Sami's eviction from the faction.

The Tribal Chief could blame The Honorary Uce for their loss on Friday's SmackDown before turning on him. The current Undisputed Universal Champion could kick Zayn out of the faction before beating the lights out of him.

This angle would then lay down the foundations for their rumored Elimination Chamber match in February 2023.

#1. The Rock returns to WWE, Solo Sikoa sides with The Great One

blazer💫 @EraOfGiannis Solo sikoa gonna turn on Roman reigns and join Forces with the rock Solo sikoa gonna turn on Roman reigns and join Forces with the rock

If The Great One's busy schedule doesn't provide any hindrance, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns looks all but locked in for the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, it will be interesting to see how WWE injects The People's Champion into the storyline.

There have been speculations about The Rock winning the Rumble to set a date with his cousin at WrestleMania. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

While there are numerous ways The Bloodline storyline could unfold upon The Rock's return, one interesting way to spice things up could be to have Sikoa join forces with The Great One.

A former WWE writer has recently suggested the same. Solo has made a name for himself thanks to some power-packed performances on the main roster. The silent, reserved Samoan siding with The Rock would help him elevate his career to new heights.

Should Solo Sikoa turn on The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

