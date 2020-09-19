WrestleMania is the SuperBowl of sports entertainment, and WWE's biggest event of the year. For almost four decades, WrestleMania has provided fans with some of WWE's most magical moments.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was held indoors in an empty arena without a live audience. WWE hopes that WrestleMania 37 won't follow suit. If the situation improves to a considerable degree, a live crowd would be in attendance for WrestleMania 37.

As of the time of writing, WrestleMania 37 is still planned to emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is currently being advertised as "WrestleMania Hollywood." It will take place on March 28, 2021.

Although it is too soon to predict the main event of next year's WrestleMania accurately, there are several blockbuster matches that WWE could book for WrestleMania 37. With countless intriguing storylines, there's no telling what's going to happen on the long Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Edge versus Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Edge and Randy Orton worked a classic at Backlash.

The Legend Killer defeated The Rated-R Superstar three months ago at Backlash during what WWE called the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge suffered a triceps injury during the encounter. Randy Orton also took out his enemy's best friend, Christian, the night after Backlash. A couple of weeks later, The Ultimate Opportunist delivered a stern warning to Orton that he would make the latter's miserable upon his return from injury.

The Viper is currently embroiled in a feud with the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Even though Orton failed to capture the title at SummerSlam, he has a decent chance of winning the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions. If Orton wins the WWE Championship, a future WWE title clash with Edge at WrestleMania 37 is almost inevitable.

Edge and Orton's rivalry is far from finished. A rubber match between the two rivals would be massive and befitting of a stage like WrestleMania. Adding the WWE Championship to the mix makes the matter more intriguing. The Rated-R Superstar returned from a massive lay-off for one last good run; it would be a huge WrestleMania moment if Edge wins the WWE Championship at next year's WrestleMania.