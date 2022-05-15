5 Potential Booking Scenarios to Split the Mysterios in WWE

WWE is possibly considering breaking up the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, according to a recent report. This is not a surprise, as the creative team has started planting seeds for a split after the team dropped the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

As Dominik Mysterio was temporarily written off of television on April 4 due to a storyline injury at the hands of Veer Mahaan, only time will tell if and when WWE decides to reintroduce him and officially put the split into motion.

The following article outlines five potential ways the company could go about pulling it off. Some scenarios are fairly straightforward, but with a bit of creativity, it could create an interesting story that will play out throughout the summer.

5. Dominik attacks his father on WWE television

The most straightforward approach would involve bringing both back to television, only to have Dominik attack his father and turn heel. While this would be logical, it would lead to a one-dimensional story with little room for creativity. Additionally, Dominik hasn't progressed in the ring or as a character as much as WWE would probably have liked him to. So, a more creative approach would be needed to make the storyline a bit more compelling.

4. Rey Mysterio disowns his son

Most fans are assuming that Dominik will turn on his father; however, an interesting plot twist would see Rey be the one to turn. The veteran has been a babyface throughout his career in WWE, but there was a brief time during the later years of WCW where he played the heel role as a member of "The Filthy Animals." That being said, he has the ability to play the villain if he needs to.

Also, there are fewer instances where the parent has turned on the child in the history of family feuds. If the creative team decides to go in this direction, it would be interesting to see if Rey could get the crowd to hate him and if Dominik could get over as a sympathetic babyface. Again, Dominik is still limited in the ring, but the right storyline could help cover up this weakness.

3. WWE could simply split them up during the next draft

The WWE Draft will likely take place in September or October

This would be the least creative scenario, but if there are no plans to have Rey and Dominik feud with each other, WWE could decide to put them on different brands during the next draft.

The good thing about this is that both brands could benefit from babyface stars, and the Mysterio name carries a level of credibility. Rey could still be booked in upper mid-card matches against younger heels looking to make a name for themselves.

Once again, Dominik might have a problem with the potential scenario. Without his father by his side, he would likely get lost in the shuffle unless he is paired with an established act whose sole purpose would be to get him over.

2. Dominik could take on a manager or join a new team

Dominik could benefit from having someone do the talking for him

This is a slight variation on the scenario where Dominik turns heel. In addition to being limited in the ring, he's also not well-established as a character. While WWE isn't big on managers, having someone to do the talking for him would be a good thing. For example, it is rumored that LA Knight will soon be debuting as a manager and forming a new faction. This could be a credible option for the same.

Another alternative would see Dominik form a new tag team or faction with other WWE talent. In this case, it should be someone who can talk and is a solid in-ring performer. Though they haven't been booked well, joining up with Humberto and Angel as a member of Los Lotharios might be a good option.

1. Dominik Mysterio joins the Bloodline

What if Dominik joined forces with the Tribal Chief and his family?

This is not a likely scenario, but it would be interesting for sure. The Mysterios feuded with the Bloodline in 2021. What if the story is that, in defeat, Dominik saw the dominance of Roman Reigns and decided to join him in order to learn from him? If Dominik is given a real opportunity to grow, rather than serving as the guy to take the pin from whoever Roman is feuding with, it could create for some intriguing television.

Additionally, Dominik would get the benefit of working directly with Paul Heyman. The latter is not only a master on the microphone but also one of the most creative minds of all time.

Finally, the addition of Dominik would make sense as, at its core, the Bloodline is all about family legacy, and Reigns would be able to boast about adding another rich lineage to his team. It would also give the angle a fresh direction in WWE, as the faction's direction has gotten mundane in recent months.

Edited by Pratik Singh