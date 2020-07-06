5 reasons Otis needs to cash in his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase soon

Should WWE finally have Otis cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Braun Strowman?

WWE might just be better off making Otis the new Universal Champion.

Brian Thornsburg

Should Otis cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase sooner rather than later?

Otis won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, and while many assumed that his eventual cash in would come almost immediately, it hasn't end up happening that way. In fact, WWE pulled a complete 180 and stopped teasing cash-ins completely.

With that being said and the Money in the Bank briefcase becoming less and less of a centerpiece on the blue brand, here are five reasons Otis needs to cash in sooner rather than later. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think Otis should cash in on.

#5 Chance to use Mandy Rose in the title picture

Mandy Rose and Otis's relationship could be a huge plus for the title picture

Mandy Rose seems to be one of Vince McMahon's favorite Superstars and a lot of that has to do with her unique mixture of talent, microphone skills and ability to be personable. With that being said, and Rose already involved on screen with Otis, shouldn't WWE go ahead and use that relationship on a much bigger scale?

Think about it! Otis cashes in on Braun Strowman, becomes the new Universal Champion and has the most beautiful woman right by his side. The company can then shift the focus of the title picture to whether Otis deserves to be in the spot he is in and invoke the heartwarming underdog story that they've become so good at.

In the end, Mandy Rose and Otis together are must-watch television due to how organic and heartfelt their relationship is. It is also something that WWE can use to tug on the heart strings of fans and take the title picture in a completely different direction.

