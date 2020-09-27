5 recent instances of WWE's men attacking women in the ring

It is an undeniable fact that the WWE women's division has transformed drastically in recent years. From putting on two-minute throwaway matches on television to main-eventing WrestleMania, it has genuinely been an awe-inspiring journey.

The transformation is even more drastic if you compare the present situation with that of the Attitude Era. The then-objectifying nature of women, or "Divas" as they used to be called, certainly does not have a place in today's modern era.

If this list took into account the various instances in the Attitude Era where male wrestlers attacked their female peers, it would go on with no end in sight. It was a regular occurrence and no big deal.

Today, however, these sights are rare. While there have been numerous occasions in WWE where female Superstars have struck male Superstars, the converse does not hold.

A woman overpowering a man is viewed as a testament to her strength, whereas a man hitting a woman makes for a cringeworthy, uncomfortable viewing experience.

That said, there have been instances where WWE has decided to do just that for various reasons. In this article, let's take a glance at the five times in recent years where a male superstar has struck their female counterpart on WWE TV:

#5 Baron Corbin delivers an End of Days to then-WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

[Pc: YouTube.com]

At Extreme Rules 2019, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defended the WWE Universal and RAW Women's Championships against King Corbin, then-known back as Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans. It was a catchily-titled "Extreme Rules Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match."

An extra stipulation meant Corbin and Evans could not challenge for the respective championships again if they lost, which added a little more intrigue to the feud.

Advertisement

All possible weapons came into play as both teams collided in a hard-hitting match-up. Corbin and Evans' frustration continued to rise as the champions continued to kick out of numerous pin attempts before the three-count.

WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!https://t.co/00eMEZg4nQ — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019

At one point, Corbin hit a devastating deep-six on Rollins. He quickly attempted a pin, only to have it broken at the last second by a diving Lynch. This pushed Corbin over the edge, as he hit his finisher, a nasty looking End of Days, on Lynch. The commentary team and WWE Universe were left stunned.

As a hurt Lynch rolled outside the ring in visible pain, Rollins was livid. He unceasingly hit the Lone Wolf with kendo sticks and chair shots. With a deranged look in his eyes, Rollins delivered three consecutive curb stomps to avenge his future wife.

The celebrations did not last long for the victorious couple. Immediately afterwards, Brock Lesnar cashed in his WWE Money in The Bank Contract and stole the Universal Championship away from Rollins. While Lesnar's cash-in was the main talking point of the night, Corbin's attack on Lynch was a close second.

Enter captionEnding with a loss [Pc: Express.co.uk]