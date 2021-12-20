5 of WWE's most shocking releases of 2021

Another calendar year is coming to an end for the WWE Universe, and it's been a tumultuous ride for anyone even remotely associated with the world's leading professional wrestling promotion.

A key reason for this uncertainty and bewilderment is related to releases - the official departure of a wrestler, producer, referee, or anyone connected to the business. The reasons vary from case to case, but contract disputes and a direct conflict of interest are common grounds.

The coronavirus pandemic brought significant changes to the active WWE roster as Vince McMahon had to let some valuable assets go as a cost-cutting measure. 2020 saw the departure of Rusev, Erick Rowan, the Revival, Zelina Vega, Cain Velasquez, Kurt Angle, among others.

This year had an exceptionally long list of releases, some of which took the fans completely off-guard owing to their spontaneous nature. Due to its protracted nature, there are several honorable mentions to note:

Buddy Murphy

Lana

Andrade

Ric Flair

WWE @WWE We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. wwe.com/article/ric-fl… We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. wwe.com/article/ric-fl…

Let's look at five of the most shocking releases of the year 2021.

#5 Big Show and WWE parted ways in February 2021

The Big Show was a vital asset throughout his long tenure.

When it comes to longevity, loyalty, and power, few men can match the World's Largest Athlete - The Big Show. For nearly three decades, the multi-time world champion was a constant feature of WWE programming.

Fans and WWE management may have had their differences with the Giant from time to time, but it was a cordial relationship. Show was a valued, trusted, and widely respected athlete who held a fine place in everyone's heart. Consequently, his unfortunate departure in early February was a startling and disheartening experience for the entire wrestling community. The seven-foot monster's final official appearance was on the January 4th edition of RAW for Legends night.

After all, the veteran had spent 22 years with Vince McMahon's global franchise, and it made sense for him to ride off into the sunset in WWE.

However, as he later revealed, Show had reasons to leave his second home for AEW.

He cited creative frustrations as the biggest reason for the surprising transition. WWE used Show as a stepping stone and a spare hand to put over young talent in his final years.

The veteran felt that he had more to offer to the wrestling business and desired a more active role that involved competing with the modern generation's cream of the crop. As Vince McMahon showed little enthusiasm in this regard, the World's Largest Athlete decided to find a new playground to deliver some knock-out blows.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman