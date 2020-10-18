5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn is the current Intercontinental Champion, officially staking his claim to the title at Clash of Champions in a Triple Threat Ladder match against AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. The Great Liberator is enjoying his second Intercontinental Championship reign.

SmackDown drafted Zayn in the fourth round of night two of the WWE Draft. So, the Intercontinental Championship will remain on the blue brand.

So far, Sami Zayn has only defended the title once in a rematch against "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. The Liberator's previous rivals, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy joined Monday Night RAW. Therefore, The reigning Intercontinental Champion doesn't have a clear, definitive challenger in sight.

However, The WWE Draft has reinvigorated WWE's roster, giving rise to potential dream feuds. Several top-caliber Superstars traded brands with the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black switching to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, The Fiend, and AJ Styles moved to RAW.

As a result, Sami Zayn can expect to encounter a plethora of talent pining for an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship.

#5 Apollo Crews could dethrone Sami Zayn

Apollo Crews held the US Championship on RAW.

SmackDown drafted the former United States Champion, Apollo Crews. The dynamic babyface will return to the blue brand as a full-time in-ring competitor after a successful run in RAW's midcard.

Crews have been a pleasant surprise in 2020. He won his first championship on the main roster as he defeated Andrade to become the United States Champion in mid-May. He held the title until late August, dropping it to Bobby Lashley of the Hurt Business.

The athletic powerhouse rose to prominence on RAW, but how will he fare on SmackDown? Only time will tell, but Crews would undoubtedly prove to be a solid challenger for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

The Great Liberator loves to talk trash, but Crews lets his actions do the talking. Having two distinct characters feud with each other always creates an intriguing storyline. It wouldn't come as a shock if he dethrones Sami Zayn because Crews has impressed so many fans.