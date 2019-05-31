×
WWE: 5 Surprises that could happen in June- Ambrose replaced in The Shield, Massive heel turn  

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    31 May 2019, 09:09 IST

Could we see a brand new character in The Shield?
Could we see a brand new character in The Shield?

June is a stacked month for WWE from Super ShowDown to WWE Stomping Grounds. Both shows have massive implications on the future of the product, to SummerSlam and beyond.

It is also the month when Fyter Fest happens under the AEW banner which is why WWE will want to have a pretty good showing. As we saw in May, pro wrestling fans expressed their view that Double or Nothing was better than anything WWE put forth.

In this article, we will highlight 5 things that WWE could do in the month of June to spice up the overall product. These are 5 things they may need to do after all of the company's creative shortcomings were highlighted by Jon Moxley during his Talk is Jericho shoot interview.

WWE, once again, needs to prove why they are the biggest dogs in the yard.

#5 Bray Wyatt's new character goes after Finn Balor

From the moment that Bray Wyatt showcased his new character, that of 'The Fiend', social media has been demanding a face-off against The Demon King. Because of how similar both characters are, many believe that a program between Wyatt and Balor could result in some interesting supernatural moments. Moreover, it does seem like WWE hasn't really booked the Intercontinental Championship picture very well.

The Demon King is scheduled to take on Andrade with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at WWE Super ShowDown. Let's assume that The Demon King comes out on top during the match, which is not too much of a stretch because of how protected the character is.

And then when The Demon King holds the title aloft, Bray Wyatt's distinctive music hits and the place erupts. What a fantastic moment it would be for the WWE Universe!


Tags:
WWE Super Showdown The Shield WWE New Day Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Seth Rollins
