4 Things you did not know about Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio is one of modern wrestling’s most tragic stories, and biggest wasted opportunities. He was brought in with much pomp and fanfare, defeating John Cena upon his return at Hell in a Cell, to capture the U.S. Championship, only to be buried on television night after night. Many wrestling fans predicted his departure a long time ago, because of how he was being used on television.

His U.S. title run was a disappointment, his run in the League of Nations did not help things either and since then, he’s been wrestling in indie promotions. This piece is an attempt to get to know the man, beyond his accomplishments in WWE.

Here are 4 things that you did not know about ‘The Pride of Mexico’- Alberto Del Rio.

#4 Del Rio almost wrestled at the Olympics

Alberto Del Rio’s Olympic story

What a lot of fans may not know is that Alberto Del Rio is not just a professional wrestler. He’s had quite an amateur wrestling background as well. And it wasn’t just a hobby for him, Del Rio was really good at it. In fact, he was a part of the Mexican national team and won several accolades and awards for his Greco-Roman wrestling skills over the years.

Del Rio was placed 3rd in the World Junior Championships, in addition to victories in the Central American and Caribbean Games, as well as the Pan American Games.

Alberto Del Rio then set his eyes on the ultimate prize - the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. However, due to a lack of funding, Mexico did not send a wrestling team that year. One wonders if Del Rio would have won a medal if things had been different. Imagine a Kurt Angle-Del Rio feud on who was the superior Olympian in the wrestling world of today.

#3 Alberto Del Rio hails from a prominent wrestling family

Del Rio comes from a wrestling family

One could say that Alberto Del Rio had wrestling in his blood from the time that he was born. Hailing from one of Mexico’s most prominent sports entertainment families, Alberto Del Rio is the son of Don Caras, a world famous Luchador.

And that's not all. Two of his uncles - Mil Máscaras and Sicodelico, are Mexican wrestling legends in their own right. In fact, his brother Memo Montenegro was even signed to NXT but released soon after.

Two of his cousins are also a part of the wrestling business. Professional wrestling is something Del Rio was born to do. It’s a shame that things had to end the way they did in WWE.

#3 He left WWE on bad terms in 2014

Alberto Del Rio was fired for using Stephanie McMahon’s finisher- ‘The Slap’

Few years after winning the largest Royal Rumble in WWE history, Alberto Del Rio was fired for slapping a fellow employee backstage. We side with him in this case Why? Because Social Media Manager Cody Barbierri had cracked a racist joke which instigated this action.

Apparently, he had said Del Rio needs to clean the plates in catering because he is Mexican. In fact, the same employee had cracked racist jokes about Del Rio before and tried to pass it off like it was nothing. Thankfully the employee is no longer employed by WWE. But sadly, neither is Del Rio.

#1 Del Rio has had a decent MMA Career

Del Rio is an expert at beating people up

Alberto Del Rio, much like Brock Lesnar, has had a storied career in professional wrestling, amateur wrestling, and Mixed Martial Arts as well. In fact, his MMA record stands at 9 wins and 6 losses after 15 fights. He returned to the MMA ring after 9 years in 2019, when he faced Tito Ortiz, and lost to him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far