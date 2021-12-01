Vince Russo compares WWE Superstar to Kevin Nash (Exclusive)

WWE Veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo drew comparisons between the pairings of Azeez and Crews to that of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash (Diesel).

"Bro, do you remember when Shawn Michaels got Diesel as a bodyguard? Okay, so let's slot Shawn Michaels and Diesel in this spot against Damian Priest. Are you gonna get the same results that you got with this giant in the corner of Crews? Bro, the whole point with Diesel and Shawn was so nobody touches Shawn. When he gets in trouble, he (Diesel) is there. What good is having him (Azeez) if you're going to lose?" Vince Russo said.

Russo further added that he felt like WWE had forgotten how to book bodyguards.

"There's nothing intimidating about him. I swear bro, it's like they don't even know how to use a bodyguard anymore. It's like they forgot the purpose and the principle of having a bodyguard."

Apollo Crews battled Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship on RAW

Apollo Crews had an opportunity to win the United States championship from Damian Priest on RAW and he received great support from Azeez, who interfered in the match multiple times.

But once Azeez was ejected from ringside, Priest turned the tables and in a fit of rage destroyed Crews and went on to retain his title after hitting The Reckoning. Later on RAW Talk, The Archer of Infamy took a shot at Crews.

