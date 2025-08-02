WWE accidentally leaks The Rock's return at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Did WWE accidentally leak the possibility of The Rock returning at SummerSlam 2025? There were quite a few hints from the August 1 episode of SmackDown to suggest that this may have been the case.In a bit of a shocking move, John Cena came clean on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025 and essentially turned face, denouncing his previous decision to align with The Rock's vision to create shocking television (referencing Elimination Chamber 2025). Instead, he thanked Cody Rhodes for opening his eyes and also admitted that he never wanted to ruin wrestling, as he loves wrestling.But all of this was a bit too clean and clear, and while it may have been a hint that The Rock wouldn't be there for the foreseeable future, it could also have been a massive curveball to swerve fans and leak the possibility of The Final Boss returning at SummerSlam 2025.John Cena specifically told Cody Rhodes that the only platinum rapper he would need to worry about is Cena himself. This was likely done to reference Travis Scott, who reportedly didn't do too well when following up on his interest in WWE.While Travis Scott may not have that itch anymore, the same can't be said for The Final Boss. He could appear at any time and has a vested interest in WWE as a member of the board for TKO.It's going to be interesting if there is a shocking character change, such as a heel turn for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.