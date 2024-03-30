WWE should add stipulation to major WrestleMania 40 match to avoid a potential flop

WrestleMania 40 is mere days away, and it presents an exceptional match card. Not only will the yearly spectacle probably become the biggest edition of The Show of Shows, but will also open up several avenues for future rivalries and storylines.

One of the bouts in the stacked match card for the event is LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. Their rivalry started in December 2023 when The Phenomenal One returned after a two-month hiatus. On the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Styles helped Knight and Randy Orton fend off The Bloodline but finished the segment by attacking the Megastar. Moving forward, Orton, Knight, Styles, and Roman Reigns competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which Reigns won. Following that, Styles lost to Drew McIntyre on the February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown after LA Knight distracted him. To take revenge, Styles viciously attacked Knight during the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Now, the duo is scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 40 but the match seems to be too simple for a storyline that started in December 2023. Ideally, a match of this stature where SmackDown's fastest-rising babyface is involved should have an interesting stipulation.

The Phenomenal One and the Megastar will both look to emerge victorious at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Why should WWE add a stipulation for LA Knight vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40?

A week ago, LA Knight reached AJ Styles' residence and attacked him in the front yard. The cops were called, and Knight left the area in handcuffs. This reminded fans of the time when Triple H invaded Randy Orton's house on the March 9, 2009, episode of RAW. Later, The Game and The Viper competed at WrestleMania 25 with the stipulation that if The Game lost via count-out or was disqualified, he would lose the WWE Championship to Orton. So, to mirror that rivalry, the Stamford-based promotion can add a stipulation to Knight vs. Styles and ensure that the match remains relevant.

Now, if WWE wanted to make the match more interesting, it could consider adding a stipulation such as a Steel Cage match or a No Holds Barred match. A stipulation that dictates the type of match they will be involved in will help in intensifying the feud. Currently, the match seems to not have received enough hype the way Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso has received.

Finally, LA Knight needs a win to maintain his popularity ever since his push last year. An extreme stipulation such as 'Last Man Standing' or 'No DQ Match' will help him secure a substantial victory over The Phenomenal One.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion adds any interesting stipulation to this match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Top WWE Superstars are pulling off double duty at WrestleMania 40

With fans being excited to witness WrestleMania 40, every WWE champion is ready to put their title on the line at the event. Interestingly, two champions will be working on both Night One and Night Two of The Show of Shows this year.

The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40 will witness a blockbuster tag team match between The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. On Night Two, Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre while Reigns and Cody will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the night.

