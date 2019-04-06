WWE/AEW News: John Cena says All Elite Wrestling is "fantastic"

John Cena opens up about AEW

What's the story?

John Cena was interviewed ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 this Sunday. During the interview, Cena was asked about his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced in January this year. The fledgling promotion is backed by the Khan family and has already signed a number of top stars including Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody and The Young Bucks.

AEW's first show, All In 2: Double or Nothing, takes place in Las Vegas in May.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet spoke to John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 35. During the interview, Cena was asked for his opinion on All Elite Wrestling. Cena said that in his opinion, it was fantastic and added that competition drove everyone to up their game:

“I think competition is great because it forces you to step up or step aside and I think that is fantastic. We have internal competition of performers trying to be the best in our umbrella and that is wonderful because you sink or swim on your own investment. I think external competition is great because once again that will force us to step up or step aside and you can say what you want about them being competition or not competition, I view any form of digestible entertainment as competition because your eyes can go elsewhere.

So that’s how I view that. Competition also stands for the state of the wrestling economy and it’s really good right now. There are a lot of people overseas and smaller promotions are getting larger and more traction which means you are consuming more sport entertainment and/or wrestling which is great for everything.”

You can check out the video below:

What's next?

John Cena will be backstage at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday. He doesn't have a confirmed match yet but that could still change.

