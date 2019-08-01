AEW/WWE News: Baron Corbin takes a jibe at former WWE and current AEW star

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 636 // 01 Aug 2019, 06:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE stalwart Baron Corbin is fresh off an intense feud against longtime rival Seth Rollins

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has seemingly directed a rather stinging jibe at former WWE Superstar and current AEW producer and performer Billy Gunn.

Gunn, who happens to be a WWE Hall of Famer -- inducted as a part of D-Generation X earlier this year -- chimed in with a comment on an Instagram post on Corbin's account.

The comment seemed to insinuate that Corbin didn't own the car, a photo of which the latter had posted on Instagram -- Needless to say, "The Lone Wolf" wasn't pleased with the former WWE employee's aforesaid insinuation.

In case you didn't know...

Billy Gunn has, for long, been close friends with Triple H as well as other members of D-Generation X; and worked in WWE for several years, leaving and rejoining the company on multiple occasions.

The Hall of Famer recently signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), and works for the company as a producer. Furthermore, Gunn also competed in the Battle Royal at AEW's Double or Nothing event in May of this year.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin posted a photo of him carrying a child, presumably someone from his family or friends circle, and heading toward a Ferrari; with the following caption --

“You have to teach ’em young why you bust your a** everyday! Had to redo the pic I forgot people inspect every inch for everything. #wwe #raw #ferrari #liarsclub”

Billy Gunn posted a comment on Corbin's aforementioned Instagram post, claiming that the car, a Ferrari, doesn't belong to Corbin...In response to which, "The Lone Wolf" invited the AEW producer for a drive in his car.

Gunn fired back, opining that big guys like him, won't fit in the car; to which Corbin hit back with the following --

Advertisement

"I was just trying to be nice to my elders. I wasn't actually going to take you."

What's next?

Baron Corbin recently came up short in his bid to win the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. however, he is likely to continue being prominently featured on RAW in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Billy Gunn is considered to be one of the key producers, with regard to organizing the matches in AEW; and occasionally competes for the promotion.

Also Read: WWE News - Reason behind Charly Caruso missing this week's RAW revealed

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin jibing at Billy Gunn? Sound off in the comments below!