×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW/WWE News: Baron Corbin takes a jibe at former WWE and current AEW star

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
636   //    01 Aug 2019, 06:35 IST

WWE stalwart Baron Corbin is fresh off an intense feud against longtime rival Seth Rollins
WWE stalwart Baron Corbin is fresh off an intense feud against longtime rival Seth Rollins

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has seemingly directed a rather stinging jibe at former WWE Superstar and current AEW producer and performer Billy Gunn.

Gunn, who happens to be a WWE Hall of Famer -- inducted as a part of D-Generation X earlier this year -- chimed in with a comment on an Instagram post on Corbin's account.

The comment seemed to insinuate that Corbin didn't own the car, a photo of which the latter had posted on Instagram -- Needless to say, "The Lone Wolf" wasn't pleased with the former WWE employee's aforesaid insinuation.

In case you didn't know...

Billy Gunn has, for long, been close friends with Triple H as well as other members of D-Generation X; and worked in WWE for several years, leaving and rejoining the company on multiple occasions.

The Hall of Famer recently signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), and works for the company as a producer. Furthermore, Gunn also competed in the Battle Royal at AEW's Double or Nothing event in May of this year.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin posted a photo of him carrying a child, presumably someone from his family or friends circle, and heading toward a Ferrari; with the following caption --

“You have to teach ’em young why you bust your a** everyday! Had to redo the pic I forgot people inspect every inch for everything. #wwe #raw #ferrari #liarsclub”

Billy Gunn posted a comment on Corbin's aforementioned Instagram post, claiming that the car, a Ferrari, doesn't belong to Corbin...In response to which, "The Lone Wolf" invited the AEW producer for a drive in his car.

Gunn fired back, opining that big guys like him, won't fit in the car; to which Corbin hit back with the following --

Advertisement
"I was just trying to be nice to my elders. I wasn't actually going to take you."

What's next?

Baron Corbin recently came up short in his bid to win the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. however, he is likely to continue being prominently featured on RAW in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Billy Gunn is considered to be one of the key producers, with regard to organizing the matches in AEW; and occasionally competes for the promotion.

Also Read: WWE News - Reason behind Charly Caruso missing this week's RAW revealed

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin jibing at Billy Gunn? Sound off in the comments below!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors D-Generation X Billy Gunn Baron Corbin
Advertisement
5 times WWE mentioned their competition on live TV
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: CM Punk takes a jibe at the pro wrestling community on Twitter
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a shot at Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW
RELATED STORY
5 insane things WWE could do at RAW Reunion - Former World Champion wins 24/7 Title, Steve Austin joins Kevin Owens?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a tasteless jibe at Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho gives a hilarious explanation on his initial contract negotiations, takes a subtle shot at CM Punk
RELATED STORY
AEW News: NJPW star takes a shot at Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Baron Corbin takes major shot at AEW's Double Or Nothing
RELATED STORY
4 booking decisions that can take WWE Raw Reunion by storm tonight 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us