WWE/AEW News: Booker T's surprising reaction to Kenny Omega's message to NXT

Triple H, Booker T and Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega took a shot at NXT during our exclusive interview with the popular AEW Superstar on the recent edition of Sportskeed's Dropkick DiSKussions. Omega indirectly labelled the NXT stars as developmental talents and said that the real stars will be seen selling out 10,000+ arenas on AEW TV.

The nature of Omega's statements was quite confrontational and it naturally became the talk of the wrestling fraternity.

Here's what Omega said in case you missed it:

"You wanna call that a war, you wanna call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do. That's cool. But we're different planets. And you're going to see that right away, when you see 10000+ arenas sold out. You're going to see smiles on fans' faces. You're going to see real stars. Not developmental talent but real stars appearing on your television sets, every week."

During the recent edition of 'The Hall of Fame' with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained the possible reason behind Omega's aggressive stance towards NXT.

Booker defended Omega's statements and said that the former NJPW standout was just in character when he answered questions for Sportskeeda.

"I was reading earlier that he said he was talking in character. He didn't really mean that about those guys. A lot of those guys are his friends and he didn't want to disparage anyone in that way but my thing is this. Does Kenny Omega have the right to actually say that? Perhaps yes. You know, I don't know. He didn’t really disrespect anybody. When he’s going to see those guys, he’ll go, “I’m just playing. Come on man, I’m working. That’s all I’m doing, I’m working. What are you talking about? This is a work."

Booker T added that the war between AEW and WWE is as real as it gets and such comments shouldn't surprise anybody.

"This is war. When it comes to war sometimes there is friendly fire. You know what I’m saying! Sometimes there are casualties in war. You understand what I mean. In this situation right here, one shot has been fired across the ball. I like that when one shot gets fired across you know why? Because we might have to fire one back and the thing is the one we fire back it might be bigger. It might be stronger. It might be even faster. Bigger boom! This war, man. It’s real. It’s more real than that Rick James concert I went back in 1980 in the Astrodome."

NXT rolled out its first two-hour live show on the USA Network on 18th September and it marked the new era for the yellow brand. AEW's weekly TV show, All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will debut on October 2nd.

Are you hyped for the Wednesday Night Wars? Who do you think will prevail? Sound off in the comments section below.

