WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho takes a jibe at Cain Velasquez

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 307 // 06 Oct 2019, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho shared his views on Cain Velasquez in an Instagram comment

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut last night on SmackDown Live's historic move to FOX. All Elite Wrestling's World Champion Chris Jericho posted a comment on Paul Heyman's Instagram album that highlighted last night's events, and in the process, took a major shot at Velasquez.

Velasquez makes his debut

The Blue Brand made its move to FOX last night, in what was being promoted by WWE for the past several months. The main event of the show was a WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston.

Kingston had won the WWE Championship way back at WrestleMania 35, by beating Daniel Bryan. Kofi went on to defeat the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe, and managed to keep the belt on his waist for months on end. Last night was a different ball game though, as Lesnar squashed Kofi in seconds.

As soon as the bell rang, Kofi charged at The Beast, only to get picked up and put down by an F5. This was enough for a 3-count, and Lesnar became WWE Champion in his first SmackDown match in 15 years. The celebration didn't last long though, as Cain Velasquez came out with Rey Mysterio, and Lesnar looked genuinely worried.

Also read: Randy Orton asks John Cena for a favor

Jericho isn't a fan of Cain

Velasquez attacked Lesnar upon entering the ring, and the latter fled the spot in a hurry. Paul Heyman posted a bunch of images from the incident on his official Instagram handle. Chris Jericho commented on the same and took a shot at Velasquez.

Here's the post and Jericho's response -

Advertisement

Jericho's reply on Paul Heyman's post

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!