WWE/AEW News: Top SmackDown Star hints at Chris Jericho stealing his move at Double or Nothing

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.51K   //    27 May 2019, 10:01 IST

Chris Jericho continued his evolution
Chris Jericho continued his evolution

What's the story?

If you watched the build to AEW's Double or Nothing, you probably know that not only was Chris Jericho training to use a new finisher, but he ended up winning his match after a perfect execution of it as well.

However, a certain top SmackDown star seems to have taken an issue with it, posting a video where he recently used the exact same move.

In case you didn't know...

AEW's Double or Nothing was a roaring success. The main event saw Chris Jericho take on Kenny Omega, with the winner setting up a date with Adam "Hangman" Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Chris Jericho won the main event, using a new finisher that he's been training for. It's basically a spinning back elbow. Training heavily in MMA, he recognized the legitimacy of the spinning back elbow, saying:

The spinning elbow to the face was a great idea because I could do it to anybody. People know it’s legit, everyone knows what it’s like to get punched or poked in the face or popped in the nose, and you could do this move any place, any time, anywhere to anybody, and it’s legit, it looks tough, it looks like it’s gonna hurt you… and it’s the perfect thing for a finish

The heart of the matter

Andrade, one of WWE's brightest stars, posted a video right after the main event of Double or Nothing, hinting that Jericho might have stolen the finisher from his arsenal.

Obviously, we firmly believe that it was a coincidence because Andrade has quite a bit of variety in his own arsenal. While he doesn't use the spinning back-elbow as a finisher, it certainly looks deadly and is one that could finish anybody at any given point of time.

It's good to see Jericho continue his evolution at the ripe age of 48.

What's next?

Andrade has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship, where he competes against Demon Balor at Super ShowDown.

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Chris Jericho Andrade 'Cien' Almas
