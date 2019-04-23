WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing

CM Punk was apparently ahead of both Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks as well

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has been making all the big moves in the world of professional wrestling ever since the promotion's inception. Having signed the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Pac, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes, the AEW roster surely does look better than ever.

However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had another major signing in mind, that being, former WWE Champion, CM Punk.

In case you didn't know...

Having departed from the WWE in 2014, CM Punk made his debut in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, as he started competing for the UFC. However, Punk's run with Dana White's promotion didn't turn out the way he was hoping for, as the 'Voice of the Voiceless' ended up losing both his fights under the promotion and that too in devastating fashion.

More recently, Punk made a shocking return to the ring, when he showed up in a mask at a local Indy promotion called MKE Wrestling and also hit his signature GTS finisher.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reportedly noted that All Elite Wrestling President, Tony Khan's 'first pick' signing for his brand new promotion was none other than the 'Best in the World', CM Punk.

According to Meltzer, Khan apparently intended to sign Punk ahead of both Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks - the insinuation being that if Punk eventually does plan on returning to wrestling on a full-time basis, he can surely get himself a solid deal under AEW.

What's next?

As of right now, CM Punk is not expected to make any commitment to return to professional wrestling; however, with 'The Second City Saint' you can never be sure, and as the saying goes - "Never say never."