5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
564   //    22 Apr 2019, 21:10 IST

CM Punk AEW Bound?
CM Punk AEW Bound?

With CM Punk making his alleged return to pro wrestling, it's inevitable there's going to be a lot of speculation from wrestling fans all over. Is he going back to WWE? Will Cody and The Young Bucks make him an offer he can't refuse? So, for the sake of fantasy booking and speculation, let's assume that he goes to AEW.

The AEW roster is definitely shaping up to be a good one. They have young talents like Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and Jungle Boy and established names like Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega.

Let's also assume that with AEW possibly having a weekly TV show, they're going to need to bring in viewers week after week. Sure, it's not like the 90s where WCW Monday Nitro was in a head-to-head war with Monday Night Raw.

The entertainment landscape has changed with the advent of streaming content providers. Moreover, most companies are launching their own streaming platforms such as Disney, Apple, Hulu to rival those of Netflix. Even ESPN has its own streaming app.

It would make sense that Turner Networks who are rumored to be the broadcaster for AEW would need ínteresting content. When it comes to pro wrestling, having established names like CM Punk or a Dean Ambrose would certainly add to the quality of content, not just in name value but also as performers.

This leads back to CM Punk perhaps signing with AEW, in the future. He could be used as a special act. Not necessarily as a part-timer but someone who could bring in the ratings and have great matches with the rest of the roster.

So, with that in mind, here are 5 opponents that CM Punk could face if he signed with AEW.

#5 MJF

Who's the man?
Who's the man?

One of the better young talents that AEW has recruited, Maxwell Jacob Friedman or MJF as most wrestling fans know him, definitely has charisma. His promo skills and athleticism in the ring is quite remarkable.

He comes across as a natural heel with his smarmy attitude and arrogance. A program with CM Punk would only help him achieve greater levels of success and the wrestling fans will be better for it.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks CM Punk Kenny Omega AEW Roster Being The Elite
