WWE announces another match for Survivor Series

WWE has announced a dual-brand Battle Royal for the Survivor Series kickoff show. The match will feature several lower and upper mid-card Superstars from RAW and SmackDown, and it will get the ball rolling for a night dedicated to the brand wars theme. As of this writing, WWE has not announced the participants of the match.

WWE issued the following statement while announcing the match:

The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff. Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night's first message? Don't miss the Survivor Series Kickoff at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, and the award-winning WWE Network.

As you may have noticed, the match doesn't have anything at stake, which is similar to the rest of the card's matches.

The Survivor Series main card currently features six matches. The biggest match of the event is the Champion vs. Champion clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The other Champions of RAW and SmackDown will also face each other, with the two remaining traditional Elimination matches rounding up the card.

Updated WWE Survivor Series 2020 Match Card

Kickoff show

Dual-brand Battle Royal

Main Show

Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) vs, Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion) (Champion vs. Champion Singles Match) Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women's Champion) vs. Asuka (WWE RAW Women's Champion) (Champion vs. Champion Singles match) New Day (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions) (Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match) Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Champion) (Champion vs. Champion Singles Match) Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and Keith Lee) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and TBD) (5-on-5 men's Survivor Series Elimination Match) Team RAW (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Lana, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, TBD, TBD) (5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match)

WWE still has one episode of SmackDown to go before the PPV, and the final members of Team SmackDown will be announced during the show.

Survivor Series is being built around the Undertaker's final farewell, and several legendary personalities are also expected to be in attendance at the PPV.