We're counting down the days to WWE Survivor Series 2020- the one time every year when RAW battles SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. And while so many things could happen during the course of WWE Survivor Series 2020, here are five things that should not happen at any cost during the show.

Of course, this is one person's list only and if you feel otherwise, feel free to voice your thoughts in the space below, and know that every comment is valued and will be read. Also, how excited, on a scale of 1-10 are you about WWE Survivor Series 2020?

Feel free to disagree and create your own list about things that should not happen at WWE Survivor Series 2020 in the comments as well.

#5 The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020 is just a ceremony

Massive respect...thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! 🤜💪 https://t.co/Wj69LWCtAl — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 17, 2020

The Undertaker's Final Farewell ceremony at WWE Survivor Series 2020 seems like it'll be the setup for The Fiend to crash the party and have another feud with The Phenom, perhaps the last one before The Undertaker hangs up his boots. It will give The Undertaker a chance to perhaps have a show in front of a live audience at WrestleMania, and pass the torch to someone deserving like The Fiend.

There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 12, 2020

And so, as the legends pour in to pay tribute to The Undertaker, maybe Alexa Bliss could join the fray too, followed by The Fiend, who applies the mandible claw to The Undertaker.

Even if this does not happen and it's your regular ceremony at WWE Survivor Series 2020, it will still be a very emotional affair indeed, especially considering The Undertaker has pulled back the curtain and showed the man behind the gimmick to us. But despite that, fans may feel underwhelmed if they're deprived of this exciting segment.