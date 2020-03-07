WWE announces Edge return date

Edge is set to return

WWE has announced that Edge will make his return on the March 9 episode of Monday Night RAW in Washington, D.C.

The Hall of Famer has not appeared on WWE television since the episode of RAW after the 2020 Royal Rumble, which ended with him being attacked by Randy Orton with a steel chair.

This week’s RAW was due to feature an update from Beth Phoenix on her husband’s medical condition. However, after an intense confrontation in the middle of the ring with Orton, the show’s final segment ended with Phoenix suffering an RKO.

Now, one night after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, it has been confirmed that Edge will appear on RAW for just the second time since his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

“In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to Raw once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to address.”

WWE’s announcement went on to tease that “it will be a night of many revelations” following the recent developments involving Orton, who claimed earlier this week that he attacked Edge as a warning because he does not want his former tag team partner to risk his health by returning to in-ring competition.