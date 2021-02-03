WWE announces Edge will appear WWE NXT this week

Edge made his return at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entrant and was victorious in the men's marquee match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

After a successful win over his long-time rival Randy Orton on RAW, WWE has announced that The Rated-R Superstar will make his first appearance on WWE NXT this Wednesday.

The 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner has teased in the past his interest in working with some of the talent in NXT. This makes his appearance lead to plenty of intrigue among fans on what he will be up to.

Edge even teased his first time on the black and gold brand ahead of the announcement after visiting his wife in Orlando where NXT is filmed.

In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021

With his victory at the Royal Rumble, Edge could realistically bypass the WWE and Universal titles to go after the NXT Championship. "The Ultimate Opportunist" facing Finn Balor would deliver a tantalizing matchup for sure, but everyone will find out what is next this Wednesday.

Potential NXT opponents for Edge

Besides the NXT Champion, there are a surplus of compelling encounters for Edge to have on the third brand of WWE. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been pegged as favorites of the WWE Hall of Famer and would offer two different fantastic contests.

Advertisement

The Undisputed Era have been the top stable for the brand for years now and each member would provide a delightful dream match for Edge as well.

From KUSHIDA to Bronson Reed, fans could easily see a wide variety of terrific battles for the former multi-time world champion to sink his teeth into. Edge on NXT brings a lot of energy and hope heading into the Wednesday night show.