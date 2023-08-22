WWE announces Seth Rollins' next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship 

On Monday Night RAW this week, WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback.

Two weeks ago on the red brand, the two stars teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match in the main event. After the bout, The King of Strong Style shockingly hit the champion with a Kinshasa, turning heel in the process.

Last Monday night, during an in-ring segment, Nakamura whispered something into Rollins' ears and proceeded to attack him. A video package aired on RAW this week of Shinsuke Nakamura explaining why he did what he did. He stated that he whispered to Seth Rollins that he knows about his back; it's been injured for a long time.

The King of Strong Style also said he wants what The Visionary has, which is the World Heavyweight Championship. He then sent a warning to his rival, telling him to watch his back. After the video package aired, it was announced that the two stars will collide at the upcoming Payback event for the world title.

Shinsuke Nakamura has never been a world champion before in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins.

