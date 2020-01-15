WWE announces signing of six new superstars including Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas

The newest batch of WWE Performance Center recruits

On Wednesday morning, WWE took to its official website and various social media platforms in order to announce the signing of six new superstars, including former Mae Young Classic Tournament competitor Mercedes Martinez and Independent sensation Jake Atlas.

Along with Martinez and Atlas, the company also recruited Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt Emily Andzulis, former NFL player Anthony Francis, and 7-feet-tall Zechariah Smith, who have all reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Six new recruits have reported to the WWE Performance Center.



Learn more about this class NOW!@WWEPChttps://t.co/7bPAg2D5cL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2020

The latest batch of WWE Performance Center recruits includes the likes of Mercedes Martinez, who is best known for her time in WWE as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic Tournament where she defeated the likes of Xia Li, Princesa Sugehit, and Abbey Laith before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler in the semifinals.

Martinez, who also competed on NXT on a host of occasions, was also a part of the second Mae Young Classic and was very recently seen competing under All Elite Wrestling, wherein she appeared on AEW Dark, teaming up with Big Swole in a losing effort against Allie and Sadie Gibbs.

See that SMILE??!!! who says dreams cant become a reality?!! I worked for this moment for 19yrs!! I'm where I'm SUPPOSED to be at this moment in time. Sacrifice, determination, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble got me here. THANK YOU 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈❤@WWEUniverse @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9JT0VdpBKT — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) January 14, 2020

Jake Atlas, on the other hand, is popularly known for his work on the Independent Circuit, where he has competed for notable promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Having appeared on an episode Stephanie McMahon's 'Undercover Boss', Atlas recently featured in Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young's list of top 5 matches of all time and the former WWE Tag Team Champion has always been one of Atlas' biggest supporters, hoping to see the latter sign with the company for a long period of time.

First in my family to turn a dream into reality. “Superstar” wasn’t just a moniker, it was a vision I set for myself. Proud of who I am & where it lead me because I’m right where I belong. @WWENXT - Let’s change the world. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/kgUnljs6dU — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) January 14, 2020

The rest of new signings include Emily Andzulis, who competed on Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson's Titan Games, where she was also crowned the first female Titan. Anthony Francis, a former NFL player who has represented the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Rednecks. And lastly, we have the gigantic Zechariah Smith who has represented the Washington Generals in the past.