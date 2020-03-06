WWE announces the return of the NWO

The nWo

2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, the New World Order have been confirmed to appear on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE have confirmed the faction will be represented by the trio of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac, who are all set to make a special guest appearance on 'A Moment of Bliss' this Friday, hosted, of course, by Alexa Bliss.

The NWO's legacy

The New World Order is arguably one of wrestling's greatest factions of all time and. A its peak, the group consisted of some of the biggest names to have ever stepped foot into the squared circle, including the likes of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, The Great Muta and Hulk Hogan, who was the leader of the group.

The nWo also had other incarnations including the nWo Hollywood, nWo Wolfpac, and the nWo 2000, among notable groups. During its existence, the New World Order's ranks have consisted of an incredible 62 members in total.

The nWo's WWE Hall of Fame induction

As noted, the New World Order will be inducted into this WWE Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Batista and JBL.

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a new episode of The Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt, a tag match between Lacey Evans & Naomi against Sasha Banks & Bayley and a Tag Team Gauntlet Match for the last entrance at Elimination Chamber.