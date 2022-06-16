WWE appear to be pushing Cody Rhodes as the "face of the company"

Move over Roman Reigns; it appears that WWE is getting behind Cody Rhodes as the face of the company in the future.

The American Nightmare wrestled in the main event at WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event, where he defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins inside the cell with his pectoral muscle completely torn off the bone.

Since Hell in a Cell, WrestleTalk has pointed out that Rhodes has been featured prominently on the headers of both WWE and WWE Network's Twitter accounts, even with Money in the Bank quickly approaching.

The header for these Twitter accounts is usually reserved for a current champion or premium live event promotion. Having Rhodes front and center weeks after having surgery sends quite the message for how the company feels about him.

This certainly paints the picture that WWE has plans to make The American Nightmare the face of their company when he returns to the ring from injury.

WWE claims that Cody Rhodes will be out for nine months following successful surgery

Last Thursday, Cody Rhodes had successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle and is now officially on the road to recovery.

We first got word that the surgery was successful from Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, who posted the following message on social media late Thursday evening:

"The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now," Brandi Rhodes said in a tweet.

WWE later announced on SmackDown that Rhodes is expected to miss nine months of in-ring time. This is most likely a worked timeframe as several WWE Superstars have returned in much quicker times.

Both Triple H and Elias returned after five months, while John Cena returned in four. We can likely expect Cody Rhodes to make his way back somewhere within that timeframe.

While it seems that Rhodes might have been planned to win the Money in the Bank briefcase next month, WWE will have to find another way to put him in the title picture when he returns. Perhaps the 2022 Royal Rumble will be the crowning achievement for The American Nightmare.

