WWE appears to have changed long-standing rule following the Draft

Could a big change be on the horizon for WWE's women's division following the 2023 Draft?

The 2023 WWE Draft is now in the books, and one of the biggest moves no one is talking about could greatly impact the women of RAW and SmackDown. Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were drafted to the red brand as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Corey Graves made it a point to say that these titles would now be defended on RAW.

Many may have taken this as a throwaway line from Graves, but Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to SmackDown as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo then successfully defended those titles on Tuesday night to guarantee the gold is being brought to Friday nights.

With the opportunity to rename multiple championships following this Draft, are we about to have a set of tag titles for the women on both RAW and SmackDown?

WWE NXT lost its Women's Tag Team Titles during the 2023 Draft

After Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to SmackDown, they were immediately challenged by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for Tuesday's episode of NXT. This move made many believe it was being done to complete a title switch before the Draft moves went into effect.

But just a few short days later, Carter and Chance were drafted to RAW, guaranteeing that those titles were being brought to the main roster no matter the result on NXT.

Fyre and Dawn retained their titles Tuesday night and are now bringing the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to SmackDown. Will women now have more championships to go for on the main roster? Or will they be stripped of their titles instead? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on there possibly being two sets of Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE's main roster? Do you think this would make up for the women's division not having a mid-card championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

