WWE Attitude Era icon to help Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins beat CM Punk at WrestleMania? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are all set to collide in a Triple Threat bout at The Show of Shows in less than a month. After weeks of speculations and attacks on each other since Royal Rumble 2025, the match was made official last week on SmackDown, and looks quite unpredictable, considering the star power in the match.

While both Reigns and Rollins have a lot of issues with CM Punk, WWE Attitude Era icon The Rock also doesn't love The Second City Saint in the main event spot. The Final Boss could end up distracting The Best in the World, helping Reigns and Rollins capitalize, with one of them picking the victory.

While The Final Boss may look to help out his cousin, Seth may prove to be the perfect opportunist and use the distraction to pick up the win.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a fair share of history and hatred with each other and might not leave each other standing by the end of the match. However, their mutual hatred of The Second City Saint could lead to a short Shield reunion to take the legend down time and time again during the match.

Just when Punk is about to take control, The Final Boss could make an appearance, which could lead to The Second City Saint getting distracted. Not only him, but Roman Reigns could also lose focus, which could lead to Seth Rollins easily pinning the star.

A possible distraction could also lead to the possibility of Rollins aligning with The Rock for the future.

Seth Rollins heaped praise on The Rock recently

While Seth Rollins had a gruesome tag team rivalry with The Rock last year during this time, he made an appearance on The Rich Aisen Show and addressed The Final Boss inviting him and his wife Becky Lynch and their daughter to Roux to the premiere of Moana 2. Rollins heaped praise on the legend and also added that The Rock was a kind and generous man, breaking character to reveal the truth.

"He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2... He's been a great boss, I will say, and in the ring, we've had our ups and downs, but he's been great. I mean, people will say a lot of things about him, but he's really kind and a generous man," Rollins said. (From 03:40 to 04:10)

This could also be a hint at Rollins aligning with The Final Boss in the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for The Visionary next.

