WWE Attitude Era icon to return after 4 years & form a new Bloodline without Roman Reigns? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns changed the wrestling industry when he formed the OG Bloodline in 2020. As the Tribal Chief, he ensured that his group was always at the top with all the gold. However, the loss of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 resulted in Roman Reigns losing control over his faction.

Upon returning to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2024, the OTC reunited the OG Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn and defeated the new Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Later, on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix, the 39-year-old regained the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa after winning the Tribal Combat Match. However, it seems that everyone involved in the civil war is moving in different directions, and The Bloodline saga is taking a backseat.

To counter this, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi can potentially return to the company and form another Bloodline with his sons, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The Samoan legend could ensure his sons find a way to be on the same page. He last appeared at Survivor Series 2020.

The Attitude Era icon recently took to Instagram to post a picture with his sons with the caption, “We acquire the strength we have overcome.” With Paul Heyman explicitly working as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline, Rikishi can work as The Wiseman if he forms a new version of the stable with his sons.

Interestingly, if Rikishi does make a new faction with his sons, The Tongans and Jacob Fatu may choose to align themselves with Roman Reigns, bringing about a huge twist in The Bloodline saga. However, this is speculative at this point.

Rikishi showered massive praise on Roman Reigns after The Tribal Combat

The Tribal Combat on WWE RAW's Netflix debut on January 6, 2025, determined the real Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns emerged victorious and established himself as The Head of The Table.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained how the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Tribal Chief and The Bloodline saga changed the landscape of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and improved the numbers over the past four years, paving the way for the company's transition to Netflix.

"I think we all need to acknowledge Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief. We all need to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, man. Man, we're tied in with Netflix, come on. I guarantee you if the numbers wasn't right for well over four-plus years, this company has been on his back. In comes The Bloodline running these storylines left and right to keep this thing going. Hey, at the end of the day, you can hate us or love us, but the numbers don't lie, baby!" he said.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman warned Cody Rhodes last Friday that Reigns would soon come after The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship. The 39-year-old is set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month.

