WWE Authority figure hilariously reacts to United States Champion Theory's segment on RAW

WWE Official Adam Pearce shared a hilarious response to the final segment from the latest edition of RAW featuring Theory and Bobby Lashley.

Last week, Lashley interrupted the youngest United States Champion's address to fans. Both men have been sending messages to each other via social media. The former WWE Champion sent Theory a warning stating that he had the option not to face him and run away as he would be hell-bent on taking the title from him.

In a rare turn of events this week, the red brand ended with a unique 'Posedown' segment between Theory and Lashley. Both men flexed their muscles in the center of the ring as Adam Pearce officiated the segment. Bobby Lashley after getting the bigger pop from the crowd.

Following RAW, Pearce thanked fans for wanting to see him in the posedown, but he was gracious enough to give that spotlight to others:

"Thank you to everyone that wanted to see me in the Posedown tonight, but it was best to let others have their rightful spotlight. #WWERaw"

Twitterati reacted to Adam Pearce's post on the Theory segment

The unique segment garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world. While some found it entertaining, some thought it was not main-event-worthy.

Many fans responded to Adam Pearce's tweet. One cited a pun, stating that he had 'officiated' the match if they were getting technical:

One Twitter user stated that Pearce would have indeed put Lashley and Theory to shame if he had participated in the segment:

Another fan shared an old picture of The Ultimate Warrior flexing in the ring, stating that this segment was familiar to them:

One fan stated that Pearce expressing his interest in participating in the event was a selfless act on his behalf:

Over the past month, Theory has been focussing on getting a potential match with his idol, John Cena, who is set to make his return later this month. The Cenation Leader and the 24-year-old have been sending seemingly cryptic messages. Currently, Theory has to defend his title against Lashley, who seems hell-bent on becoming a three time United States Champion.

