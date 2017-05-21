WWE Backlash 2017: 5 last-minute predictions

Can Jinder Mahal become WWE Champion? Will Shinsuke Nakamura win his debut match? Can AJ Styles steal the US Title from Kevin Owens?

@cmihir99 by Mihir Chakrapani Top 5 / Top 10 21 May 2017, 20:35 IST

Could Jinder Mahal walk away with the WWE Championship?

SmackDown Live’s second pay-per-view of the calendar year takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois, and the match card certainly looks interesting, with Shinsuke Nakamura's first televised match on the main roster and a couple of fascinating title bouts on the menu.

As always, this article will provide last-minute predictions for all the matches on the card, taking into account the rumours that have been circulating online.

Read on for final insight into the WWE Backlash 2017 potential results.

#5 The Usos will retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Jinder Mahal hasn’t been alone when it comes to unexpected pushes

Breezango is a tag team that consists of two entertaining professional wrestlers that, until recently, have been nothing more than jobbers. However, when they won the Beat the Clock challenge on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago and became the #1 Contenders for the Tag Team Championships, things looked to be a little different.

The Usos are always on top of the tag team division when they are around, with this recent run seeing them as heels after years of being babyfaces. Breezango’s popularity has largely been due to the Usos’ heel heat, and they are still the favourites to win the match, according to Bleacher Report. The Usos captured the title just before WrestleMania and haven’t had the opportunity to have a good run, so it is unlikely that they would lose the titles in their first pay-per-view defence.

However, it may not be the last time Breezango challenge for the title, and even a loss could see their recent push continue.