WWE Backlash 2017: Rumours you need to know

WWE Backlash is shaping up to be a good show on paper although the buildup to it can be called lackluster at best. To be fair, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton has been an intriguing storyline although that is more than partly attributed to the sheer shock of seeing the man who was recently jobbing to Mojo Rawley becoming #1 contender.

Right below the main-event are two of the most hotly anticipated matches of the night, Shinsuke Nakamura making his main-roster in-ring debut versus Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens defending the US Championship against AJ Styles. Fans have been waiting for Nakamura to do something significant for so long, the level feverish anticipation regarding him has cooled down a little. He’s going to wow us at Backlash regardless though.

Owens vs Styles should be another excellent match and could well be the match of the night. On the other hand, it’s hard to tell how the Chicago crowd will react to Orton vs Mahal. Will there be any customary CM Punk chants if the main-event is lackluster?

Other matches on the card are the underwhelming six-woman tag match and the even more underwhelming Erick Rowan vs Luke Harper match. I love Luke Harper but I couldn’t care less about this particular match.

On the pre-show, we also have the “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger taking on Aiden English……again.

Now that we’ve taken a look at the card, let’s take a look at the rumours ahead of the PPV.

We reported earlier this week that WWE officials were seriously looking at Carmella as the next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

With that being said, there is a chance that WWE could use the six-woman tag-team match at Backlash to set up the #1 contender by having the ‘Welcoming Committee” win with Carmella pinning Naomi.