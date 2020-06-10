WWE Backlash 2020: 3 Things possible at the PPV

Will WWE have any surprises up their sleeves for Backlash?

Here are three things possible for this Sunday's WWE Backlash PPV from the Performance Center.

WWE Backlash has a very interesting card

The road to SummerSlam is well and truly underway and the first stop comes this Sunday, as WWE presents Backlash from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A difference between this event and the past two PPVs from the Performance Center is that there will be a “crowd” in attendance, in the form of the trainees and NXT Superstars. This added element is sure to give the show an extra boost that the past two have been missing. As of now, there are seven matches announced for this Sunday’s show.

On the RAW side of things, Asuka will defend the Red brand's Women’s Championship that she won in the Money in the Bank match last month against Nia Jax. Apollo Crews will put his United States Championship on the line against Andrade.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against a rejuvenated Bobby Lashley, who is getting his first WWE Championship match in 13 years. In the main event, Edge will lock horns with Randy Orton once again, in a match that is being advertised as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

On the SmackDown side of the card for Backlash, Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against former champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, as well as The IIconics. Jeff Hardy will go one on one with Sheamus. The main match for the Blue brand will see Braun Strowman defend his WWE Universal Championship in a Handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison.

With that being said, here are three things that can happen at this Sunday's WWE Backlash PPV.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#3 SmackDown's Mystery Hacker will make his/her presence felt in some fashion

Will the SmackDown hacker make their presence felt at Backlash?

For the better half of this year, a Mystery Hacker has been popping up on SmackDown and getting involved in storylines. This person’s presence was first felt during the Otis and Dolph Ziggler feud when the hacker revealed that The Showoff and Sonya Deville were sabotaging Otis’ relationship with Mandy Rose.

Ever since then, The Hacker has been relatively quiet, except for vignettes here and there. Fans thought we would get to know who it is last month at Money in the Bank. However, nothing came of this aside from another vignette. WWE is on the verge of dragging this to the point where fans may lose interest in the storyline, so we can expect them to get the wheels moving once again at Backlash.

The only thing that has changed is that we can now rule out Shorty G and The IIconics as the hackers since they have both reappeared on television since Money in the Bank.

While we shouldn’t expect a full reveal at Backlash, we may get more hints as to who The Hacker is targeting next. This time, expect them to make their presence felt more physically, as opposed to the verbal way. It will be interesting to see which match The Mystery Hacker will choose to make his/her presence felt at Backlash.

#2 The Fiend will return after the Universal Championship Match

Will the Fiend reignite his feud with Braun Strowman?

In the Universal Championship scene on SmackDown, things have been relatively quiet. Instead of facing The Fiend at Backlash, which many expected after the finish to their Money in the Bank match, Braun Strowman will be defending the Universal Championship in a Handicap match against the Miz and John Morrison.

As for Bray Wyatt, no one has seen or heard from him since the Money in the Bank PPV. That could change at Backlash.

Even though a co Universal Championship title reign would be great and unique, the feud between Strowman and Wyatt is far from over based on the finish to their last match. They will most likely be having a rematch down the line. The question is whether it will be at the next PPV or will WWE wait until SummerSlam. Whenever that match happens, The Fiend will most likely regain the Universal Championship and the build to that could begin on Sunday.

The most likely scenario is that Strowman will make quick work of Miz and Morrison. Then, after the match, the lights will go out and The Fiend will appear behind Strowman and either attack him and apply the Mandible Claw or just simply stare at The Monster Among Men and the Universal title. Either way, come Backlash, The Fiend will probably make his presence felt.

#1 Bobby Lashley could win the WWE Championship

Is this a sign of things to come?

For the first time since the Great American Bash in 2007, Bobby Lashley will have a match for the WWE Championship. Ever since he has partnered with MVP, The All Mighty has found his second wind and has been rejuvenated. He is finally being booked the way he should have been since his return in 2018. While Drew McIntyre has done a splendid job since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, WWE might want to pull the trigger with Lashley while he is hot.

According to Dave Meltzer, the idea to pair Lashley and MVP was Paul Heyman’s idea and the plan is with a future title run in mind.

Lashley has already won a mid-card title in the form of the Intercontinental Championship since making his WWE return. His current booking is above that of a mid-card title. Even though, MVP has been brought back as a full-time competitor on WWE, the duo targeting the RAW Tag Team Championships will also be a step down given their current position on the Red brand.

Given the low ratings on RAW at the moment, we could look to switch things up a bit at the top pull and hand The All Mighty a win at Backlash.

With these things in mind, don’t be surprised if WWE pulls a major swerve at Backlash and have Bobby Lashley dethrone Drew McIntyre and finally become WWE Champion after 13 years.