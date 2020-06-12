WWE Backlash 2020: 5 potential finishes to Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

The match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash will bring the best out of the two heavyweights.

Will Bobby Lashley walk out of Backlash with his first WWE Championship or will McIntyre prevail?

Will the match end in an unexpected way?

While we will watch ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton from RAW at WWE Backlash, another important match that the men from the Red brand will be involved in will see Bobby Lashley compete for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and has managed to give some quality title defense matches to the fans over the past few months. He will face his biggest challenge to date as Lashley seems to be in form and has momentum on his side.

Over the past several weeks, McIntyre has been showing his dominance on the Red brand, while Lashley has paired up with MVP to come across as a threatening contender for the title leading up to Backlash.

Both men seem to be in a great position at the moment and seem to be doing a good job at building towards their big match at WWE Backlash. Lashley and McIntyre both have a fair chance of winning but there are a few different ways in which the match could come to an end.

In this article, we will look at the five potential finishes to the WWE Championship match between The Scottish Psychopath and The All Mighty at WWE Backlash.

#5 Drew McIntyre wins clean

"I really want this UK PPV, if it takes McIntyre vs. Fury in a Battle of Britain to get the attention we need, it's as simple as that."@DMcIntyreWWE is a smart man, he knows @Tyson_Fury will bring more eyes to WWE and is more than happy to do business with him 👀 pic.twitter.com/0LFIaQrLhL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 22, 2020

“It's not the Destination, It's the journey.”

The above quote fits perfectly for someone like Drew McIntyre who was dubbed as ‘The Chosen One' during his initial stint with the company. Vince McMahon held him in high regard but he did not perform the way the company would have liked to see.

After returning to WWE, McIntyre worked on NXT where he division and became the NXT Champion for some time. His move to RAW was welcomed by the fans and since then, we’ve seen the entire WWE Universe root for him without caring about the character he’s playing.

Even though it took him one and a half years to get a shot at the top title, he did not disappoint and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. His win resulted in a few interesting reactions from WWE Superstars as told by McIntyre himself.

McIntyre could have another big moment at WWE Backlash

Bobby Lashley is as powerful and as threatening as they come, but we’ve already seen The Scottish Psychopath overcome Brock Lesnar - someone who has a far greater legacy than McIntyre's opponent at Backlash.

With that in mind, his experience could help him take down Lashley after a tough fight and deliver a couple of Claymores to pin him and retain his WWE Championship clean at WWE Backlash.

